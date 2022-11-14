Environment minister says missions cap on oil and gas expected by end of 2023

By Canadian Press Nov 14, 2022 | 10:30 AM

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada’s promised emissions cap on the oil and gas sector won’t be finalized for another year.

Canadian environment leaders at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt want Guilbeault to unveil the specific limit he intends to impose on emissions from the oil and gas sector and the timeline for how quickly he will require those emissions to come down.

But Guilbeault says those same climate leaders are very aware that developing regulations requires consultation, including with Indigenous Peoples.

The Liberals promised a cap on oil and gas emissions during the September 2021 election, and the final regulations are expected to be ready by the end of 2023.