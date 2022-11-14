Erling Haaland to miss Manchester City warm-weather training camp – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday’s newspapers…

THE SUN

Erling Haaland will not take part in a warm-weather training camp with the rest of the Manchester City squad.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in line to take over should Atletico Madrid sack Diego Simeone.

Wales do not expect the World Cup to be a last hurrah for Gareth Bale.

THE TIMES

Gareth Southgate hopes to allow his players some contact with their families during the World Cup, despite Covid fears.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has spoken of his concerns about the World Cup in Qatar.

DAILY MIRROR

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted he will not be able to compete if any big clubs make a push to sign Jude Bellingham next summer.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are making transfer specialist Tom Keane’s position at Old Trafford permanent ahead of the January window.

Manchester City are increasingly miffed by some unwanted attention being dished out to Pep Guardiola.

Transfer business ahead of the January window could start in earnest at the World Cup, with club and officials basing themselves in Dubai for the tournament.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been put forward to receive the freedom of the city.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Travelling fans of England or Wales who misbehave at the World Cup finals in Qatar will not be able to escape the all-seeing eye of 20,000 cameras in the eight stadiums alone, making this tournament the most heavily-surveilled of its kind.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers boss Gio van Bronckhorst is clinging to his job after club chiefs held crisis talks.

Kenny Miller has urged Rangers to make a ‘quick decision’ over Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Celtic star David Turnbull has warned the rest of Scottish football: We are only going to get better.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is a January target for French side Reims after becoming joint top scorer in the Premiership.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers appear to have missed out on a former transfer target, with Brazilian playmaker Evander on the brink of joining Portland Timbers in the MLS.