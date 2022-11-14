Experience the World’s First Airport Metaverse in India’s Bengaluru

The world’s first airport metaverse can be experienced in India’s Silicon Valley. Metaport has been launched in Bangalore and will be showcased at Terminal T2.

According to the announcement, flyers can participate in phygital socializing, shopping, and entertainment experiences by visiting blrmetaport.com. Phygital is a combination of physical and digital experiences.

Polygon joined the Joint Innovation Centre (JIC) pioneered by Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, along with Amazon Web Service (AWS) and Intel India in June 2022.