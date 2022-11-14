Categories
Federal appeals court blocks Biden student debt relief program nationwide


A federal appeals court on Monday issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program.

The ruling by 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis is the latest in a series of legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for its relief on Friday after a federal district judge in Texas struck down its plan on Thursday evening, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Monday’s decision by the appeals court came after the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina argued in a lawsuit that the loan relief program threatens their future tax revenues, and that plan circumvents congressional authority.

“The injunction will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court
of the United States,” a three-judge panel of the appeals court said in its ruling.

The injunction will put the program on hold pending an appeal of a lower court ruling that had allowed the debt relief program to go forward. The Biden administration could ask the Supreme Court to lift the injunction.

Biden’s plan would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt if they received a Pell Grant. Borrowers without such a grand are eligible for up to $10,000 in relief. More than 30 million people are projected to benefit from the plan.

The average student loan balance currently is more than $30,000.

“Whatever the eventual outcome of this case, it will affect the finances of millions of Americans with student loan debt as well as those Americans who pay taxes to finance the government and indeed everyone who is affected by such far-reaching fiscal decisions,” the panel said in its ruling.

“As such, we approach the motion before us with great care.”

