Finnish firm threatens to sue Norway over new wind power tax | Montel

“In Taaleri Energia’s view, the proposed changes, if introduced in their current shape, will have to be seen as a breach of investors’ legitimate expectations,” Taaleri Energia CEO Kai Rintala wrote in a letter to the Norwegian authorities, which has been seen by Montel.

“Consequently, enactment of the new tax provisions would give legitimate grounds for the investors to bring legal claims against the Norwegian state.”

In September, the government proposed introducing a 40% ground rent tax on wind farms, higher taxes on power generation, a natural resource tax and a windfall tax on income above about EUR 70/MWh.

Several companies and industry organisations have previously demanded that the government amend the proposals.

Last week, analysts at Pareto Securities said the proposals effectively meant the companies behind existing wind power investments would go bankrupt.

Taaleri Energia, which owns the Haram wind farm (34 MW) in Norway, said the proposals would mean Norway taxes wind power more than any other country.

“Disastrous” for investments

The company called on Oslo to exempt wind farms where an investment decision had already been “irrevocably made”. In addition, it said that for new wind farms, the government should consider debt repayments in the calculation of the ground rent tax.

“It is our view that it is very bad practice from the Norwegian government to introduce targeted taxes that significantly alter the commercials of capital investments already made,” Rintala wrote.

The proposals would have “disastrous” consequences for the investments, he added.

“None of the proposed taxes introduced by the Norwegian government address the current issue of high power prices in general and additionally ignore significant differences among price areas within Norway,” Rintala wrote.

“On the contrary, proposed changes could result in liquidations of operational wind farms and effectively prevent any further onshore wind power investments in Norway.”

Upfront costs

The company said the proposals appeared to be driven by a general assumption that all onshore wind farms deliver extraordinary profits as prices soar. However, this conclusion was “simply wrong”.

“As with all infrastructure assets, wind farms require significant upfront investments, including debt financing, and the majority of the power has been sold at fixed prices,” Rintala said.

He also called for the windfall tax to be adjusted so it was more in line with the EU’s proposed threshold of EUR 180/MWh. He recommended that it be calculated as an average price over three months, based on the price achieved by the company, not spot prices.

Taaleri Energia has a portfolio of around 2.8 GW wind and solar assets in Europe, the US and the Middle East.