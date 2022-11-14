Fortnite update 22.40 patch notes, downtime, 40-vs-40, Miles Morales

Fortnite fans are counting down to the release of update 22.40. The brand new Fortnite update has a November 15 release date on PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. Unfortunately, however, the update will be accompanied by a period of extended server downtime, which kicks off at 9am GMT UK time. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the release of the update at 8.30am.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter, alongside a brief preview about what to expect from update 22.40.

“Get ready to battle with 39 of your closest friends for v22.40!” reads an Epic tweet.

“Downtime will begin at 4 AM ET with matchmaking being disabled shortly beforehand.”

As you can see from the tweet, the new update will introduce the heavily rumoured 40-vs-40 Zero Build mode.