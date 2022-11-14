Four hacks to make your freezer more efficient





Every time the freezer is opened, cold air escapes and warm air flows in. The majority of the energy the freezer uses goes towards cooling down the air that comes in when the door is opened. When a freezer is full, there is less room for warmer air to take up. To add to this, the items in a freezer help keep each other cool. Therefore, having a full freezer means less energy is used.

Money-saving and freezer expert, Kate Hall previously told Express.co.uk: “A full freezer is far more efficient than an empty one, and will cost less to run. “You shouldn’t overfill your freezer though as this will stop the air from circulating – around 70- 85 percent full is the best target to aim for.” According to Energy Saving Trust, fridge and freezer units account for 13 percent of household energy bills, and experts say they are the most expensive household appliance to run, costing £3.26 a day. The average fridge/freezer will stay on 24/7, with a Wattage of 400, using around 9.6 kWh of energy per day. For those who are trying to eat everything in their freezer, or simply don’t have it full of food, there are a few ways to pack the empty spaces to ensure the appliance still runs efficiently. READ MORE: Most ‘cost-effective’ kitchen appliance to use – it’s not an air fryer

1. Packing peanuts Also known as packing foam, they are biodegradable white foam pieces that prevent fragile items from being damaged during shipping and delivery. The next time you get a parcel – keep them and place them into bags. Simply add the bags to any gaps in the freezer to fill the space. 2. Newspaper If you’ve got a stack of old newspapers to hand, or perhaps you can collect some from your local train station after your commute, using scrunched-up newspaper to fill gaps in a freezer is said to help cut bills. A spokesperson for the Energy Saving Trust said: “There is a theory that piling in a stack of old newspapers into your freezer will save energy and it goes like this; every time you open your freezer door, some of the cold air escapes and is replaced by warm air. DON’T MISS…

“Then when you shut the door again, the freezer has to work harder to cool the hot air down, and that means it’s producing more energy which costs you money. “So, if you fill any gaps in the freezer with old newspapers, less cold air escapes when you open the door so you save a bit of energy and in turn money off your bills.” But the key to success is where the newspaper is placed – if it is placed on top of everything, then it will take you longer to find the food you’re looking for, and the extra time searching means the door has been left open and the cool air escapes. READ MORE: Comparing Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s cheddar to Cathedral City

4. Defrosting the freezer This Is Money said you can save £100 to £200 a year just by defrosting your freezer. Experts at Russell Hobbs told Express.co.uk: “2mm of ice build up reduces the energy efficiency of your freezer by 10 percent. “A freezer should be defrosted at least once a year, or more often if there is ice build up. “Sharp objects should never be used to defrost, only supplied ice scrapers, or by emptying the appliance and turning it off.” The easiest way for a freezer to defrost is by letting the ice melt on its own, but this can be time-consuming and cool the temperature of the house down. Here’s a step-by-step guide to defrosting your freezer safely.

