Franco-Italian migration spat expands at EU level

Migration is an unusual topic to find on foreign ministers’ agenda, but Italy’s new top diplomat, Antonio Tajani, has insisted that the matter, which has recently soured Rome’s relations with Paris, be discussed today at the foreign affairs council. We will explore the issue and what Italy’s other allies had to say in a joint letter criticising non-governmental rescue operations at sea.

Meanwhile, world leaders are starting to arrive in Bali for a Group of 20 summit, and we will bring you the latest on why Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is set to overshadow the gathering despite his absence. In Ukraine, several murals painted by graffiti artist Banksy have appeared on bombed-out walls on the outskirts of Kyiv, the BBC reports.

And in Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, previously a lawyer for former US First Lady Melania Trump, is on course to become the country’s first female president following yesterday’s elections.

Club Med infighting

Italy may have sparked France’s ire with its refusal to let NGO ships disembark migrants rescued at sea, but it still has a few allies in its stance, write Eleni Varvitsioti in Athens, Sarah White in Paris and Valentina Pop in Brussels.

In a joint statement over the weekend, the ministers responsible for migration in Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus said they could no longer accept irregular migrants being transferred to their shores “on the basis of a choice made by private vessels” as long as there is no “effective, fair and permanent burden sharing mechanism” at EU level.

Mediterranean countries have been calling for years for a relocation mechanism at EU level to process and house migrants more evenly across the bloc. But discussions on adopting such a mechanism have been stuck, given that central and eastern European states have no appetite to play ball and are now pointing to the much higher influx of Ukrainian refugees they have been receiving since February.

Notably absent from the joint statement on Saturday were the ministers of France and Spain, usually part of the Club Med alliance on migration (although perhaps less NGO-hostile than the rest).

“We reiterate our position that the modus operandi of these private vessels is not in line with the spirit of the international legal framework concerning search and rescue operations, which should be respected,” the statement reads.

And in a further swipe at Paris, given that several NGOs that operate rescue ships in the Mediterranean are of French extraction, the ministers added: “Every state shall effectively exercise its jurisdiction and control over ships flying its flag.”

NGO ships should act in “full respect” for the authorities of coastal states, the ministers say, urging the European Commission and the council to hold a “serious discussion on how to better co-ordinate these operations in the Mediterranean”. (Even though it did not sign up to the joint statement, France indicated last week that it also wanted to convene a ministerial meeting to make sure that NGO ships did not inadvertently encourage trafficking).

As a reminder, the ship that was in the headlines in recent weeks after being denied docking in Italy, the Ocean Viking, flies a Norwegian flag and is run by the Franco-German rescue initiative SOS Méditerranée. After being at sea for weeks with more than 200 migrants rescued off the coast of Libya, the ship ended up docking in France on Friday.

France’s foreign minister Catherine Colonna, who will be meeting Tajani today in Brussels, said Rome had acted in an “unacceptable manner” and added to warnings of more “consequences” for Italy if it continued to turn away ships. In retaliation, France has said that it will not take in 3,500 migrants it had been due to take in from Italy.

“It’s a very big disappointment,” Colonna told Le Parisien in an interview published on Saturday. “Italy is not respecting international law or maritime law,” she said, adding that Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni had been “in complete contradiction” with what Paris and Rome had previously discussed.

“These methods are unacceptable,” Colonna said. Council watchers better brace themselves for a long meeting today.

Chart du jour: Poland’s mortgage problem

Poland has a festering Swiss-franc mortgage problem, unlike other central and eastern European governments that stepped in, placing limits on repayment exchange rates or converting the loans to local currency.

Trouble in paradise

EU leaders landing in Bali today ahead of tomorrow’s opening of the G20 summit face a tough balancing act: taking a tough stand against Russia while also bending to the concerns of non-western leaders suffering from the effects of the war in Ukraine, writes Henry Foy in Bali.

Vladimir Putin will not be there, having bailed out at the thought of being either confronted or ignored by the majority of his fellow leaders. But, like the ghost at the banquet, he will nonetheless cloud proceedings because of his invasion that has disrupted global stability.

Two major flashpoints are the summit communiqué and the traditional leaders’ photo. Both are high priorities for the Indonesian hosts and many other large developing nations present, which want to show consensus on efforts to improve global food supplies, cool energy markets and temper inflation.

But western leaders are adamant that they will not pose alongside Sergei Lavrov, Putin’s foreign minister who has been sent to deputise, and are loath to sign off on a communiqué that does not condemn the war — something Russia (and China) are unwilling to agree.

Delegation officials who have been in Bali for a few days now negotiating aspects of the summit say that western compromise on one of these issues may be possible as a sop to developing countries, but not both.

Keeping the likes of India, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey and Indonesia on side is a key priority for western capitals which want wider compliance with sanctions against Moscow and support for issues like the G7-formulated oil price cap. A rancorous G20 summit that ends in acrimony and zero convergence between west and east would not be ideal.

Populist, defeated

Slovenians elected Nataša Pirc Musar as their first female president yesterday, a victory over the populist brand of politics espoused by former PM Janez Janša and his American role-model, Donald Trump, writes Marton Dunai in Budapest.

The Trump name is not totally unknown to Pirc Musar, as the 54-year-old human rights lawyer once represented former US First Lady Melania Trump in her native Slovenia. But her leadership style could not be more different from that of Janša and his protégé, former foreign minister Anže Logar, whom she beat comfortably yesterday, securing 54 per cent of the vote compared to his 46 per cent.

Sensing the public’s mood shift, Logar had tried during the campaign to shed the divisive legacy of Janša’s closeness to Trump and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. But Pirc Musar was more convincing.

She said that she would “open a dialogue among all Slovenians” after a year which saw the leftist-liberal side find a new footing in the country.

The president will have an opportunity to name six new judges to the nine-member constitutional court, leaving a deeper than usual imprint on the direction of the Alpine nation.

Notable, Quotable

I am concerned for my colleagues that will have to perform this supervision in the future because these are animals with whom it is difficult to engage

Taming crypto-beasts: The European Central Bank’s head of financial supervision told the FT that the EU’s upcoming regulatory regime for crypto asset providers will prove difficult to enforce, because of their cross-border and high-risk nature. Global regulators have been scrambling to respond to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in the US on Friday.

Istanbul bombing: A bomb ripped through one of Istanbul’s busiest streets yesterday, killing six people and wounding at least 81, said Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, raising the prospect of a resumption of political violence ahead of a general election next year.

