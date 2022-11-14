From ‘Total Recall’ to ‘The Martian’, The 10 Best Movies Set on Mars

While the moon was humanity’s first obsession when we discovered space travel, Mars has become our latest target in recent decades. The red planet has been the subject of countless studies, leading some to believe that humanity’s endgame is to pack up Earth and move to our neighbor: if movies have taught us anything, it’s that maybe we would be better off staying on our planet.





Films, video games, and books have set stories on the planet, each with its spin on how hospitable it is to humans. Some treat it as a home away from home, while others see it as a fascinating new world for its characters to explore and discover. Of course, there are also horror movies where Mars is treated as a harsh wasteland for unlucky visitors to be hunted down and eviscerated by the locals.

‘The Martian’ (2015)

One of the best space movies of the 21st century, The Martian, follows a crew of astronauts sent to Mars for a survey mission. When a dust storm results in Mark Watney (Matt Damon) being swept away, his team assumes he is dead and departs without him. Actually alive, Watney is forced to find ways to survive his new environment as those on Earth scramble for ways to bring him home.

While The Martian is stacked with a great ensemble cast, the movie rests on Damon’s shoulders. The actor is more than up to the task as he imbues Watney with an enduring charm that sees him never drop his head, no matter how hopeless his situation seems.

‘Cowboy Bebop: The Movie’ (2001)

One of the greatest animated shows of all time, Cowboy Bebop follows the exploits of a bounty-hunting crew who travel the galaxy looking for work. With Earth no longer hospitable, Mars has become the new cultural hub for the universe’s residents, and the planet is a common setting throughout the series.

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie is set in between episodes 22 and 23 of the anime and follows the Bebop crew as they try to prevent a terrorist from unleashing an attack on the population of Mars. Acting like an extended episode of the show, the longer format allows the creators to further flesh out the characters and world.

‘Red Planet’ (2000)

With Earth on the verge of death, a team of astronauts in 2056 is sent to Mars to colonize the planet to sustain human life. Of course, they soon discover they are not alone and become threatened by a native insect race, while their mission robot also goes on a murderous rampage.

Red Planet features a great cast that includes Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Terence Stamp, and it is a mindless but entertaining sci-fi thriller. While not as good as Event Horizon and Sunshine, it should appeal to fans of those films craving more thrills in outer space.

‘Mission to Mars’ (2000)

Another case of the strange phenomenon where two movies with similar plots were released in the same year, Brian De Palma‘s Mission to Mars, shares a similar set-up to Red Planet, but it ventures more into adventure territory than that film’s thriller leanings.

Starring Tim Robbins, Connie Nielsen, and Don Cheadle, Mission to Mars charts the journey of a team of astronauts sent to Mars to rescue the survivors of the doomed crew that preceded them. While on the alien planet, they discover artifacts that may hold answers to the true beginning of human life.

‘Doom’ (2005)

One of the better video game adaptations, Doom is a schlocky action-horror movie, but it’s also a lot of fun. Dwayne Johnson heads the cast as the leader of a group of space marines who travel to Mars to investigate a research facility that has gone dark. Karl Urban and Rosamund Pike costar.

Doom is a movie that never pretends to be something that it’s not, as its crew of gruff, buff men shoots their way through a planet full of demons. It is also worth watching a different side of Johnson, whose turn as Sarge offers the actor a chance to explore darker territory than he usually does with his characters.

‘Ghosts of Mars’ (2001)

Another brainless action-horror flick that is highly entertaining, Ghosts of Mars sees John Carpenter heading to the red planet. When a squad of space police (that includes Jason Statham) travels to a mining colony to collect infamous criminal Desolation Williams (Ice Cube), they find the whole place abandoned.

Soon enough, the possessed colonists reveal themselves, and the officers are forced to join forces with the prisoner to fight their new adversaries. Full of guns, blades, and decapitated heads, Ghosts of Mars is a fun thrill ride as Carpenter cuts loose and delivers an entertaining action movie.

‘Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars’ (2017)

The original Starship Troopers is a cult classic, perfectly blending sci-fi action with political satire. Two sequel movies were produced, both better off forgotten as they failed to do justice to the fantastic first film. Rather than making another live-action flop, a CGI sequel was made to recapture the crazy spirit of the original.

After the success of the first CGI movie, Starship Troopers: Invasion, a sequel titled Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars was created. Moving the action to Mars, the movie brings back franchise stars Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer to voice their characters as they battle an invasion of bugs upon a satellite station on the planet.

‘Moonshot’ (2022)

Despite having the Moon in its title, Moonshot follows two teenagers as they board a shuttle to Mars. With the planet now housing human life, barista Walt (Cole Sprouse) and student Sophie (Lana Condor) wish to move there, and they learn more about each other and themselves along the way.

Moonshot is a charming romantic comedy, even if it never quite makes the most of its sci-fi setting. While it hits most of the familiar notes that plague the rom-com genre, the performances, especially from Condor, make this a trip worth taking.

‘John Carter’ (2012)

Living in 1868, Confederate soldier John Carter (Taylor Kitsch) discovers a medallion after a run-in with an extra-terrestrial and uses it to travel to Mars. Carter’s unique physiology gifts him supernatural abilities while on the planet, and he uses them to fight bad guys and rescue the princess.

While John Carter was a box office bomb, it is far from a bad movie. It is a visual treat as Carter escapades around the dusty planet and a good adaptation of the Barsoom novels it is based on. Disney hoped the movie would lead to its next big franchise, but its box office failure quickly killed those plans.

‘Total Recall’ (1990)

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s best movies, Total Recall, is the definitive Mars movie for many. When construction worker Douglas Quaid is plagued by a recurring dream set on Mars, he visits a clinic that claims to plant false memories into people’s heads. Choosing one where he is a secret agent on Mars, Quaid soon finds himself on a deadly journey to the planet as mysterious figures pursue him.

Combining Arnie’s trademark action with humor and surreal visuals, Total Recall is one of the greatest science-fiction movies ever made. It remains one of the genre’s most influential films, and its impact is still felt today through projects such as The Matrix, Rick and Morty, and The Expanse.

