Fury has three next fight options after dull exhibition bout v Lambert

Tommy Fury returned to the ring for the first time in seven months to take on Rolly Lambert in a six-round exhibition bout on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji undercard at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai at the weekend.

The fight was a lacklustre affair with neither man fully committing to their shots besides a brief burst of excitement at the halfway point. Fury was originally set to face Paul Bamba on the same night in a professional outing. However, their fight was cancelled after Bamba, and the promoters Global Titans were unable to reach an agreement over an improved deal after Fury missed weight.

As a result, Lambert was pulled in on only a few hours’ notice making for a cagey contest. Even though there were no official scorecards (given the nature of the fight) Fury would have comfortably swept a decision if there was one with most media organisations scoring it 5-1 in Fury’s favour.

Now, as TNT looks to return to the paid ranks for his long-awaited ninth outing, Express Sport lists three potential next-fight options for the ex-Love Island star.