Fury has three next fight options after dull exhibition bout v Lambert

Tommy Fury returned to the ring for the first time in seven months to take on Rolly Lambert in a six-round exhibition bout on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji undercard at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai at the weekend.
The fight was a lacklustre affair with neither man fully committing to their shots besides a brief burst of excitement at the halfway point. Fury was originally set to face Paul Bamba on the same night in a professional outing. However, their fight was cancelled after Bamba, and the promoters Global Titans were unable to reach an agreement over an improved deal after Fury missed weight.
As a result, Lambert was pulled in on only a few hours’ notice making for a cagey contest. Even though there were no official scorecards (given the nature of the fight) Fury would have comfortably swept a decision if there was one with most media organisations scoring it 5-1 in Fury’s favour.
Now, as TNT looks to return to the paid ranks for his long-awaited ninth outing, Express Sport lists three potential next-fight options for the ex-Love Island star.
Paul Bamba
Bamba told multiple outlets after his fight with Fury fell through that he’d be open to attempting to re-book the contest in the United Kingdom. Given the backstory that the pair now have with the ‘two contracts’ debacle and the dramatic turn of events that led to the fight’s collapse there is likely more interest in this fight now than there was before.
KSI
After beating Swarmz and Luis Pineda on the same night in August, KSI – whose real name is JJ Olatunji – named Fury on his five-man hitlist. The pair have previously traded verbal jabs online and have never seen eye to eye. Most recently, Olatunji labelled Fury “an absolute joke” for failing to make weight against Bamba.
According to reports, Tommy was considered as a replacement opponent for Alex Wassabi three months ago so don’t be surprised if this ends up coming to fruition down the line.
