Fury opponent Lambert breaks silence after lacklustre exhibition clash





Tommy Fury’s opponent Rolly Lambert has released a statement after the dust has settled on their tedious six-round exhibition bout. Both men were booed throughout in an extremely low-output fight that failed to catch fire.

TNT had been set to face Puerto Rican light-heavyweight Paul Bamba in the co-feature attraction of the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji bill at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. However, the fight was pulled when Bamba and the promoters Global Titans were unable to agree upon an improved deal after Fury missed weight by 6.8lb. Bizarrely, Fury claims that he had received a different contract from Bamba that allowed him to weigh in at a higher weight meaning he was given a new opponent. “Just to clarify. I made the weight specified in MY contract. As I have for every fight I’ve ever fought,” said Fury on Instagram.”If Paul Bamba was told a different weight that he had to make for this fight then that has NOTHING to do with me. See you all tonight.” As the promoters scrambled for a last-minute replacement Cameroonian professional boxer Lambert (15-1-1) – who resides in Dubai was chosen to save the event.

In a statement released to social media, he explained how he got the call, writing: "Yesterday was an Amazing Sunday. I went to church, listened to the priest, got on my knees, had my silent-internal chat with the lord in my heart. Went back home, had breakfast, went to sleep, planning to go visit the beach later for a quick swim. "By 3pm I was still napping when my friend @onemanriot78 called me as a replacement to fight my brother in Christ Tommy @tommyfury in an exhibition bout on @floydmayweather card. At first, It felt a bit like a joke or a prank, until I met the gentleman @gypsyjohnfury himself in person. That's when I knew it was serious. Big John was very cool and down to earth, treated me like a son.

“The agreement was made for me to appear live on Dazon PPV, co-main event with Mayweather on @globaltitansfightseries show. That was it, just like that. We did it and big John stood to his words with honor. I never imagined that opportunity coming. It was To me, luckiness, a miracle, a grace from God through Jesus Christ. “All of you who are happy for me, know that I’m happy with you. It was a day of grace indeed. I am grateful and thankful to my lord, to you all, the DMS , TMT, team fury, Alex, global titans, and whosoever was part of it.”

