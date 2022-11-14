George Harrison Said The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Didn’t Mean Anything to Him Until He Arrived at the Ceremony

Initially, George Harrison didn’t want to appear at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 1988. Of all The Beatles (except John Lennon, who died in 1980), George should’ve been the least likely to attend.

He wasn’t into adulation for several reasons, not just because he was humble. George wasn’t the biggest fan of fame and certainly never considered himself one of the best rock stars in music history. However, he realized he’d regret not going.

George Harrison at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction | Ebet Roberts/Redferns

The Beatles guitarist came to terms with being in the band

Nine years after The Beatles broke up, George told Rolling Stone he “never” thought of being a Beatle again. “Not in this life or any other life. I mean, a lot of the time it was fantastic, but when it really got into the mania it was a question of either stop or end up dead.

“We almost got killed in a number of situations – planes catching on fire, people trying to shoot the plane down and riots everywhere we went. It was aging me.”

For George, being a Beatle was like having a previous incarnation. He likely felt that way because he saw Beatle George as someone else. According to Rolling Stone, George once said, “The Beatles exist apart from myself. I am not really Beatle George.

“Beatle George is like a suit or shirt that I once wore on occasion, and until the end of my life people may see that shirt and mistake it for me. I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me. The real me is something else.”

However, in the 1980s, after Beatlemania had long settled, George came to terms with being a Beatle. In a 1987 interview, George told Creem Magazine, “Well, I’ve had a lot of years. It was terri­ble around ’69, and in that period: every­body’d seen the movie ‘Let It Be’ and it was really tense and nasty. And the years that followed that were hard because we were all sort of shell­shocked from the ’60s.

“But as things have settled down I’ve come to terms with it and it’s sunk into the past. We’ve gotten older and new generations have come along, I spent years avoiding interviews and going on TV to get to a point where I could go out, walk down the street and go in a shop and just do regular little things that ordinary peo­ple do.

“Everything’s cool and it’s quite en­joyable. And now, if somebody comes up and says, ‘Alright, George,’ and they just congratulate you and thank you for all the music you did in the past and what you’ve been doing -that’s nice. It’s the concentrated mania that would make anybody go crazy.”

George joked with his wife, Olivia, that since The Beatles weren’t going away, he might as well get some respect. So, maybe that’s why George went to The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.