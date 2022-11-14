Categories
Business

George Harrison Said The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Didn’t Mean Anything to Him Until He Arrived at the Ceremony

Initially, George Harrison didn’t want to appear at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 1988. Of all The Beatles (except John Lennon, who died in 1980), George should’ve been the least likely to attend.

He wasn’t into adulation for several reasons, not just because he was humble. George wasn’t the biggest fan of fame and certainly never considered himself one of the best rock stars in music history. However, he realized he’d regret not going.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: