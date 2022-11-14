Go to college or become a tennis pro? Make an informed decision

Go to college or become a tennis pro? How to make an informed decision

Colleges have broader purposes than only teaching. They also have a transformative effect by creating a setting in which people may develop as people, learn new skills, and have a good time.

A college degree will make it much simpler to find work once a tennis career ends, regardless of whether or not the player is able to turn pro and achieve success. A bachelor’s degree is more helpful than you would think. Bachelor’s degree holders earn an average of $31,900 more than high school diploma holders.

Below we’ll discuss some of the best programs for professional players, so you can make a thoughtful choice when choosing an institution. However, it might be challenging to combine both extensive sports training and your studies. What to do in this case?

There are several different solutions. First, you may ask your peers for help with your home assignments. However, it was not an option for me because I wanted to get some professional help. That’s why I decided to pay someone to write my essay and research paper. This helped me receive high grades and be a successful student while also improving my tennis skills. You can try using special writing services and check yourself if it works for you.

The best colleges for professional tennis players

1. University of Florida

The University of Florida women’s tennis team is one of the most successful in NCAA history, with 6 team titles. Additionally, they have been unstoppable in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), earning astonishing 25 titles. Famous alums include Dawn Buth, Nicole Arendt, Lauren Embree, Lisa Raymond, Jill Hetherington, and Shaun Stafford.

2. Ohio State University

The Big Ten (B1G) League is the longest Division I collegiate sports conference in the world, and the Ohio State Buckeyes have been competing in it for almost a century. There have been several Big Ten titles and NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament appearances for the Buckeyes in the 1900s. Devin Mullings, Aris Franklin, and Ernie Fernandez are just a few of the notable graduates of this institution.

3. Stanford

With an unprecedented 17 team national titles, the Stanford Cardinals have left an indelible mark on competitions both inside and beyond the NCAA. Patty Fendick-McCain, Julie Heldman, Julia Anthony, Barbara Jordan, and Meredith McGrath are just a few of the accomplished women who graduated from Stanford.

4. University of Southern California

The USC Trojans have a better track record than any other team in history of winning the NCAA Championship. Numerous National Championships have been won by the Trojans in a row. Stan Smith, Dennis Ralston, Raul Ramirez, Steve Johnson,and Bob Lutz are just some of the UCS alumni who have been recognized in the ITA Hall of Fame.

5. Clemson University

Since finishing their inaugural season ranked ninth in the USA, the Clemson Tigers have gone on to win nine Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) titles and several NCAA tournament appearances. Ani Mijacika, Julie Coin and Gigi Fernandez are just a few of the well-known graduates who have been placed into the school’s Hall of Fame.

6. University of Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tides have been to the national semifinals several times since they play on one of the top tennis courts in the country. Their success extends to the NCAA Tournament, where they have been regular participants and even advanced as far as the Sweet Sixteen. Many famous people, like Robin Stephenson, Marouscha van Dijk, Titia Wilmink, and Mary Anne McFarlane, attended this university.

7. University of California Los Angeles

In addition to their 16 national titles and other PAC-10 wins, the UCLA Bruins are the only collegiate men’s tennis team to appear in every single NCAA Tournament. Herbert Flam, Jeff Borowiak, Arthur Ashe, and Jimmy Connors are just a few of the many UCLA tennis players who have become pros in the ATP. Coach Billy Martin has been in the position for 21 years and is a part of the ITA Hall of Fame. He was named the ITA Division 1 National Coach of the Year.

Final thoughts

The career of a tennis player can be suddenly ended by injury. Frequently, people’s expectations are far higher than their actual experiences. There are too many potential downsides to pursuing a career in tennis to recommend doing so.

If tennis isn’t successful for players, having a college degree will provide them with other options. There would be benefits for collegiate tennis programs, and a college education would open doors for athletes who, for whatever reason (injury, age, or lack of skill), are unable to continue competing at a high level in tennis.

Author’s BIO

Mary Cardoza is a coach and former professional tennis player. She works mainly with students helping them achieve their goals in sports and at school. Mary believes that no matter what career path one chooses, obtaining a college degree is a must for everyone.

