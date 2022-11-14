‘God of War Ragnarok’ and ‘Elden Ring’ lead the 2022 Game Awards nominees | Engadget

2022 is winding down, which means it’s almost time to reward the folks behind some of the year’s best games. While many folks tune into primarily for world premieres, trailers and an inevitable sighting, there are, in fact, some trophies to dole out as well. The show’s host and producer, Geoff Keighley, has revealed the nominees for the ninth edition of the ceremony.

(which hit PS4 and PS5 just last week) leads the pack with 10 nominations, followed by and with seven each. The terrific also fared well with six nods. All four of those are among the Game of the Year nominees. They’re joined by and .

Unsurprisingly, given the strong showings by God of War Ragarnok and Horizon Forbidden West, Sony Interactive Entertainment had the most nominations of any publisher with 20, followed by Annapurna Interactive and Nintendo with 11 each, Bandai Namco with eight and Riot Games with six. A made up of representatives from more than 100 publications and influencer outlets determines the nominees (so don’t blame Keighley if your favorite didn’t make the cut). Voting is open now on The Game Awards’ and . Fans in China can vote through Bilibili.

There’s a this year called Best Adaptation, which is for shows and movies based on games. The nominees are , , , and . Sorry, Halo. It’s not hard to imagine HBO’s making the cut next year, though.

A ton of other games, big and small, earned nominations across 31 categories (which also include esports and creator awards). Marvel Snap, Immortality, Scorn, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Splatoon 3, Tunic, Cult of the Lamb, Sifu, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MultiVersus, Vampire Survivor, Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2 were among the titles that received nods. Of note, there was no love for or in the Best Mobile category.

The ceremony takes place on December 8th. If you’re not attending in person or watching at an IMAX theater, you’ll be able to catch The Game Awards on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Steam, Instagram Live and dozens of other platforms.