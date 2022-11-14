Grand Slam of Darts: Gerwyn Price, Raymond van Barneveld, Michael Smith and Rob Cross all win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



All the best finishes from Day Three of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton

All the best finishes from Day Three of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton

World No 1 Gerwyn Price stayed on course for his fourth Grand Slam of Darts title in five years after coming through a thrilling final-leg shootout against Dave Chisnall in Wolverhampton on Monday.

The world No 1 Price won an epic straight shootout for qualification against 2014 runner-up Chisnall, while Michael Smith, Rob Cross, Danny Noppert and Joe Cullen also sealed their spots in the last 16.

The Welshman has won all three Grand Slam events staged at the Aldersley Leisure Village, and he continued his bid for a fourth Eric Bristow Trophy by coming through a breathless affair with a 103 average.

Price was edged out by 2012 champion Raymond van Barneveld in an epic contest on Sunday – despite averaging 106 – which set up a blockbuster winner-takes-all showdown against Chisnall in Monday’s headline act.

Monday, November 14 -Results Group D Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas Group A Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts Group B Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez Group B Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic Group A Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall Group C Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton Group C Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse Group D Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler

Live Grand Slam of Darts Live on

Price made a rip-roaring start to break throw in 11 darts, but a sublime 122 finish on the bull from Chisnall catapulted him into a 2-1 lead.

The Welshman responded with a brilliant double-double 99 finish on tops to restore parity at two apiece, only for Chisnall to move to the cusp of victory at 4-3 with back-to-back 14-dart holds.

However, the 2014 runner-up was left to rue missing two match darts in the penultimate leg, as Price sank double five to force a decider, before following up visits of 140, 140 and 137 by converting a clinical 87 kill to prevail in 12 darts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price produced a brilliant 19, tops-tops 99 checkout on his way to defeating Dave Chisnall in a thriller Gerwyn Price produced a brilliant 19, tops-tops 99 checkout on his way to defeating Dave Chisnall in a thriller

“Raymond and Dave have both played brilliant games against me, so I’m just glad to get over the winning line,” reflected Price, who posted ton-plus averages in all three of his Group A ties.

“I never felt dead and buried. There is a target on my back, but I’m just fortunate I’ve got a little more in the tank that I can pull out.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price conceded he had doubts against Chisnall but managed to win in a last-leg decider to make it through Price conceded he had doubts against Chisnall but managed to win in a last-leg decider to make it through

Price will now take on UK Open champion Danny Noppert in a stellar last-16 tie on Wednesday, after the Dutchman came through a gruelling nine-leg tussle against Mensur Suljovic to claim his third consecutive Group B victory.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Van Barneveld – the 2012 Grand Slam champion – secured top spot in Group A with an emphatic whitewash win over World Youth Champion Ted Evetts in his final round-robin tie.

“I played well. I’m feeling relaxed and I have a wonderful life at the moment,” said Van Barneveld, who is through to the last 16 in Wolverhampton for the first time since 2017.

“The hard work is paying off. I’ve got massive support, I’m the group winner and I’m amazingly proud of myself.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After winning all three matches and topping Group A, Barney says he is ‘relaxed’ and is ‘enjoying his darts’, with the Dutchman acknowledging his great form After winning all three matches and topping Group A, Barney says he is ‘relaxed’ and is ‘enjoying his darts’, with the Dutchman acknowledging his great form

Elsewhere, Michael Smith maintained his magnificent Group Stage record at the Grand Slam with a comprehensive 5-1 success against Ritchie Edhouse to finish top of Group C.

“It was about keeping my winning streak going in the groups. I want to win every game and that’s the mentality I’ve got,” insisted Smith, who averaged 102 to win a 16th straight game in the round-robin phase.

Masters champion Joe Cullen progressed alongside Smith in Group C, courtesy of a tense comeback win against four-time Women’s world champion Lisa Ashton.

“It was really tough. Lisa was fantastic, particularly early doors, but I’m just relieved I got the job done,” admitted Cullen, who converted a spectacular 158 checkout in leg six.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Joe Cullen hit this sublime 158 checkout against Lisa Ashton… Watch Joe Cullen hit this sublime 158 checkout against Lisa Ashton…

In the evening’s finale, Rob Cross moved through to the last 16 at the Grand Slam for the sixth straight year, recovering from 3-0 and 4-2 down to deny Martin Schindler in a dramatic Group D tie.

“I feel for Martin, because he was the better player tonight and he should be going through,” conceded Cross, who now faces Smith for a place in the last eight on Wednesday.

“I have struggled to settle so far but I’m expecting a better performance in the longer format, and I’m still enjoying my darts.”

Dirk van Duijvenbode had secured top spot in Group D in the evening’s opener, defying five 180s from Adam Gawlas to maintain his 100 per cent record in this year’s group stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Day three of the Grand Slam of Darts The best of the action from Day three of the Grand Slam of Darts

Tuesday, November 15 – Fixtures (7pm) Group F Jermaine Wattimena vs Leonard Gates Group F Jonny Clayton vs Damon Heta Group G Luke Woodhouse vs Nathan Rafferty Group G Michael van Gerwen vs Ross Smith Group E Alan Soutar vs Fallon Sherrock Group E Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall Group H Ryan Searle vs Scott Williams Group H Luke Humphries vs Josh Rock

The £650,000 tournament continues on Tuesday, where players in Groups E-H will return for their final round of group matches, including a crunch clash between world champion Peter Wright and World Grand Prix runner-up Nathan Aspinall.

Watch the Grand Slam of Darts at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton all the way through until the final on November 20 – with every session live on Sky Sports & don’t forget the World Championship is also coming to Sky Sports from December 15 until January 3.