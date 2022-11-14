Harry Redknapp thinks UK wants Matt Hancock to ‘suffer’ on I’m A Celeb

Harry is an English former football manager and player, who previously managed AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

In his second spell at Portsmouth, Harry managed the side that won the 2008 FA Cup and in the following year, he guided Tottenham into the UEFA Champions League.

Read the rest of this exclusive copy in this week’s copy of Radio Times.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV.