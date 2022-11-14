Harry was ‘respectful’ during visit to Pearl Harbour to mark Vets Day

Prince Harry was “respectful” during a recent visit to Pearl Harbour to mark Veterans Day, a report has claimed. The Duke of Sussex, 41, visited the site of Japan’s consequential Second World War attack in Hawaii last Friday afternoon.

The father-of-two even toured the USS Arizona Memorial on the island of Oahu during his personal visit.

Over 1,100 crew members died in the attack in December 1941 in an attack which drove the US to enter the conflict on the allies’ side.

Dan Conover, who was also touring the USS Arizona with his family on Friday, told PEOPLE: “He kind of approached us.

“I moved out of his way because he’s royalty, I figured I’d let him do his thing. He basically gave me a greeting.”

