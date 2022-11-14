Harry was ‘respectful’ during visit to Pearl Harbour to mark Vets Day

Prince Harry was “respectful” during a recent visit to Pearl Harbour to mark Veterans Day, a report has claimed. The Duke of Sussex, 41, visited the site of Japan’s consequential Second World War attack in Hawaii last Friday afternoon.
The father-of-two even toured the USS Arizona Memorial on the island of Oahu during his personal visit.
Over 1,100 crew members died in the attack in December 1941 in an attack which drove the US to enter the conflict on the allies’ side.
Dan Conover, who was also touring the USS Arizona with his family on Friday, told PEOPLE: “He kind of approached us.
“I moved out of his way because he’s royalty, I figured I’d let him do his thing. He basically gave me a greeting.”
JUST IN: Royal Family’s social media blunders forces them to delete Remembrance Day tweet
The 23-year-old added: “He was very respectful and courteous and nice.
“I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, ‘You’re all good mate.’
“It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful.”
Prince Harry’s outing in the Paradise of the Pacific comes after the Duke served in the British Army for 10 years and completed two tours of Afghanistan.
Fans of the Duke of Sussex took to social media to welcome his visit to Pearl Harbour.
One user, operating under the handle @lederius, said: “I love that Harry is learning as much as possible about American life and culture.”
Another user, named @ashleyhyl_, added: “Thank you, Prince Harry, so authentic as always.”
An account called @kajolmomento also wrote: “Prince Harry, the real Veteran, is enjoying visits to the US historical sites at Pearl Harbour.”
Source link