Head barred after telling pupil he would ‘s**t down their throat’





A 64-year-old headteacher has been barred from the profession after he was found to have made a litany of inappropriate comments to members of staff and was “verbally abusive” to pupils. Jeremy Tucker admitted to a professional conduct panel he had said in an assembly in October 2018: “Hey Miss, you’ve got big t*ts, I’d love to suck on them”.

He was also overheard telling a pupil on a separate occasion he would “rip their head off” and “s**t down their throat”, and appeared in school smelling of alcohol – though the panel could not prove the allegation that he was drunk on the job. John Knowles, acting on behalf of the Education Secretary, prohibited the former headmaster of Acorn Free School in Lincoln – where the inappropriate conduct occurred – from teaching indefinitely, though he may apply to be readmitted to the profession in three years’ time. According to a panel decision by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), published today, Mr Tucker had been teaching at the school since September 2013 and, in 2019, an agreement was reached in which he would leave his post and a disciplinary hearing would not proceed. From September 2014, the panel heard that it became a “running joke” among staff that Mr Tucker would be late to work and would smell of alcohol with bloodshot eyes – something which pupils even commented on. However, the panel concluded that it could not prove he was under the influence of alcohol, but agreed that it could be “determined objectively” that he smelt of alcohol on various occasions.

One witness said that on May 2, 2018, she over heard Mr Tucker telling an “extremely vulnerable” pupil that she was “a stupid girl”. Two witnesses recounted being in the playground of the school when she overheard the headteacher being “verbally abusive” to another pupil, shouting at them: “I’m going to knock your head off and s**t down your throat”. One of those witnesses said Mr Tucker had a tendency to belittle pupils by calling them idiots during assemblies. In one assembly, on October 4, 2018, of around 20 pupils from Year 7 to Year 11 (which cover ages between 10 and 16), he led an assembly on guidance around sexual comments towards staff. In a crude example, he said language that would not be tolerated included a comment such as: “Hey Miss, you’ve got big tits, I’d love to suck on them”. The pupils who witnessed this remark were said to have “looked shocked”. One witness said that sometime in September that year, Mr Tucker grew annoyed that pupils in an assembly were not sitting where they were supposed to be.

He was said to have shouted at pupils to move their chairs to the correct place. One Year 11 pupil “uttered something clever”, to which Mr Tucker shouted at them: “Stop being an arsehole.” The pupil responded: “Why are you calling me an arsehole. Why don’t you call her an arsehole?”, apparently referring to another female pupil. The witness said Mr Tucker replied: “Because hers is smaller”, a comment which shocked both her and the pupil to which it had been made. The panel found these allegations to be proved, and that the witnesses were consistent with one another in their version of events. It also found that Mr Tucker had allowed for a casual worker to be employed by the school without a DBS check. The TRA said the now-former headteacher had not attended the hearing – which took place between October 31 and November 4 this year – in person, nor did he appoint a representative. In his written evidence, he said he could not recall the majority of the incidents enumerated by the various witnesses, but accepted he had made the comments in the assembly. The panel wrote that “little mitigation” was submitted to them on his behalf, and that he “did not submit any evidence, which demonstrated that he had shown insight or remorse into his actions”.

The report said that the panel “was satisfied that Mr Tucker was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct”. It added: “The findings of misconduct are serious, and the conduct displayed would be likely to have a negative impact on the individual’s status as a teacher, potentially damaging the public perception. “The panel therefore found that Mr Tucker’s actions constituted conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.” Acting on behalf of the Education Secretary, Mr Knowles wrote: “I have concluded that a prohibition order is proportionate and in the public interest in order to achieve the intended aims of a prohibition order. “This means that Mr Jeremy Tucker is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any School, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. He may apply for the prohibition order to be set aside, but not until 9 November 2025, three years from the date of this order at the earliest. “This is not an automatic right to have the prohibition order removed. If he does apply, a panel will meet to consider whether the prohibition order should be set aside. Without a successful application, Mr Tucker remains prohibited from teaching indefinitely.”

