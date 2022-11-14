Here’s a First Look at the New ‘1923’ Trailer, Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren

The Yellowstone family tree is growing, once again!

You might have already heard the exciting news that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are taking on a new era of Dutton family drama in the prequel series 1923. And, if you watched the premiere of Yellowstone season five, you might have even caught a glimpse of the legendary actors in their new roles. But if you missed it, you’re in luck! Because not only do we have the very first trailer for 1923, but we also have everything you need to know about the premiere date, characters, plot, and more!

The prequel series from show runner Taylor Sheridan comes after the wildly successful origin story, 1883. It was originally deemed 1932, but later had a title change to 1923 to reflect the series’ focus on events that unfold shortly after the end of WWI (1918) and the start of Prohibition (1920), according to Deadline.

No matter the year, we can’t wait to hear more about the ever-expanding Dutton family history! (Move over John—we’ve got your ancestors to learn about!) From the looks of the trailer, there’s sure to be plenty of action and star-studded talent, too!

The Trailer Is Gritty, Suspenseful, and Has Us Wanting More

That teaser sure did tease us! It was short, yet packed with enough action and conflict to leave us wanting more.

From what we could see, Ford’s and Mirren’s characters are not people who play around. No, in fact Mirren can be seen waving around weaponry with confidence while Ford seemingly leads an army of traditional old-time cowboys.

We see loads of punches thrown, and harsh words exchanged. So, I guess you can say we’re really in for a wild ride!

Side note: That voice in the teaser sounds awfully familiar. (Could it be… Elsa Dutton?!)

Who will star in the cast of ‘1923’?

Paramount+ announced that legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will join the Yellowstone universe in the cast of 1923. Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch and father of John Dutton. Mirren will play Cara Dutton, wife to Jacob Dutton. The rest of the cast has also been announced, and it seems like we’re in good hands.

What is ‘1923’ about?

If you’re a fan of Taylor Sheridan’s movies and TV shows, you’re in luck. 1923 will carry on the story of the Dutton family that we met in the initial prequel, 1883. When we first heard of the series, we were told that it “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.”

But in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gave us more insight as to what we can expect.

“He’s the silverback,” Ford told Vanity Fair about his character, Jacob Dutton.

But when speaking on Jacob’s relationship with Cara (Mirren), he made it clear that it was strong. “He’s responsible for that branch of the family. These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances.”

Mirren gave even more insight on Cara—and it seems like she had some creative control herself.

“I see Cara as an immigrant,” Mirren told Vanity fair. “One of the things I very strongly wanted was that she would speak with an Irish accent, not with an American accent. It’s always slightly annoyed me with Westerns that you have all these people speaking with modern American accents when in fact so many of them were fairly recent immigrants.

“The big Irish immigration to America, because of the potato famine, was in the late 19th century. That absolutely chronologically works for Cara. She’s now in her late 60s, we imagine. So she would’ve come, I think, as a young woman from Ireland. I think that’s one of the extraordinary elements of America. The people who arrived, and are still arriving, are people with enormous resilience and enormous courage and independence.”

The show will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, which are the same production companies that brought us Yellowstone and 1883.

When can you watch ‘1923’?



It’s official! 1923 will premiere on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+.

Until then, you’ve still got plenty of ways to get your TV Western fix. Viewers were instantly captivated by Yellowstone when it first aired in 2018, introducing the Dutton family, their coveted ranch, and all the wildness that goes along with it. Since then, Paramount+ has launched a Yellowstone podcast, a behind-the-scenes special, and a soon-to-be-aired spinoff titled 6666. So, it’s safe to say that the team is busy.

We’re grateful that Paramount+ understands the Yellowstone fanbase and continuously feeds us with the content we need. We’ll be sure to update you on any more news we receive!

Stay tuned!

