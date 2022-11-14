Here’s The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Cast In Their First Roles Vs. Now

I, too, can’t get enough, so I thought I’d do a deep dive into the cast members’ histories and pull up some pics from all of their first major roles.
1.
Letitia Wright plays Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here she is in her first major role in the TV series Top Boy in 2011.
This is Letitia at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.
And now here’s a side-by-side of Letitia at ages 18 and 29.
2.
Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here she is in her first major role in the TV series Shuga in 2009.
This is Lupita at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.
And now here’s a side-by-side of Lupita at ages 26 and 39.
3.
Danai Gurira plays Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here she is in her first major role in the film My Soul to Take in 2010.
This is Danai at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.
And now here’s a side-by-side of Danai at ages 32 and 44.
4.
Winston Duke plays M’Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here he is in his first major role in the TV series Person of Interest in 2014.
This is Winston at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.
And now here’s a side-by-side of Winston at ages 27 and 35.
5.
Angela Bassett plays Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here she is in her first major role in the film Boyz n the Hood in 1991.
This is Angela at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.
And now here’s a side-by-side of Angela at ages 33 and 64.
6.
Tenoch Huerta plays Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here he is in his first major role in the TV series El encanto del águila in 2011.
This is Tenoch at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.
And now here’s a side-by-side of Tenoch at ages 30 and 41.
7.
Martin Freeman plays Everett Ross in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here he is in his first major role in the film Love Actually in 2003.
This is Martin at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.
And now here’s a side-by-side of Martin at ages 32 and 51.
8.
Michaela Coel plays Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here she is in her first major role in the TV series The Aliens in 2016.
This is Michaela at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.
And now here’s a side-by-side of Michaela at ages 29 and 35.
9.
Dominique Thorne plays Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here she is in her first major role in the film If Beale Street Could Talk in 2018.
This is Dominique at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.
And now here’s a side-by-side of Dominique at ages 21 and 25.
Who was your favorite in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Let us know in the comments!
