Categories
Celebrities

Here’s The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Cast In Their First Roles Vs. Now


I, too, can’t get enough, so I thought I’d do a deep dive into the cast members’ histories and pull up some pics from all of their first major roles.

1.

Letitia Wright plays Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here she is in her first major role in the TV series Top Boy in 2011.

This is Letitia at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.

And now here’s a side-by-side of Letitia at ages 18 and 29.


2.

Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here she is in her first major role in the TV series Shuga in 2009.

This is Lupita at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.

And now here’s a side-by-side of Lupita at ages 26 and 39.


3.

Danai Gurira plays Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here she is in her first major role in the film My Soul to Take in 2010.

This is Danai at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.

And now here’s a side-by-side of Danai at ages 32 and 44.


4.

Winston Duke plays M’Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here he is in his first major role in the TV series Person of Interest in 2014.

This is Winston at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.

And now here’s a side-by-side of Winston at ages 27 and 35.


5.

Angela Bassett plays Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here she is in her first major role in the film Boyz n the Hood in 1991.

This is Angela at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.

And now here’s a side-by-side of Angela at ages 33 and 64.


6.

Tenoch Huerta plays Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here he is in his first major role in the TV series El encanto del águila in 2011.

This is Tenoch at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.

And now here’s a side-by-side of Tenoch at ages 30 and 41.


7.

Martin Freeman plays Everett Ross in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here he is in his first major role in the film Love Actually in 2003.

This is Martin at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.

And now here’s a side-by-side of Martin at ages 32 and 51.


8.

Michaela Coel plays Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here she is in her first major role in the TV series The Aliens in 2016.

This is Michaela at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.

And now here’s a side-by-side of Michaela at ages 29 and 35.


9.

Dominique Thorne plays Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here she is in her first major role in the film If Beale Street Could Talk in 2018.

This is Dominique at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022.

And now here’s a side-by-side of Dominique at ages 21 and 25.


Who was your favorite in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Let us know in the comments!



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: