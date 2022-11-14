How to Get the Lionel Messi Operator Bundle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II?

The football fever has taken the world by storm ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. So how can the gamers stay behind? Hence, to make them feel like they are in the field right next to their favorite stars, Call of Duty is bringing a massive surprise for them in the recently released Modern Warfare II.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Upon the launch of Season 1 in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, all the Call of Duty fans will get the chance to grab the special football-themed bundles. Moreover, if you are a die-hard fan of Lionel Messi, out of everyone else, then this article is for you to know how to get his operator bundle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What to do to have the operator bundle for Lionel Messi in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II?

Lionel Messi is one of the legends in football history and all eyes will be on him in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, gamers can also show their enthusiasm for the star by getting into his shoes. When it comes to the Call of Duty franchise, then the makers have planned for an exclusive content in November, inspired by the football world cup.

Modern Warfare II will offer some special footballers, as Operators. They will be available through different bundles inside the game’s store. One of them is also based on Argentinian star Lionel Messi. His bundle will include lots of perks for the players who buy it. Apart from the player’s Operator skin, it will feature a special move, weapon blueprints, one charm, a vehicle skin, sticker, and an emblem.

DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Campaign (PC) Review – A Worthy Sequel to an

Iconic Blockbuster

Now comes the tricky part of accomplishing the objective of grabbing the Lionel Messi Operator bundle. It’s still not showing up in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s in-game store. It’s because the Season 1 is yet to launch in few days.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, after the first season’s rollout, fans can definitely get the football star to play as him in multiplayer matches. His operator bundle is expected to be available for 2400 CP (CoD Points), implying that the users will need to spend between $15-20 to purchase the content. That’s how the store usually works, by putting up a higher CP requirement for exclusive bundles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s pretty much the only way to have Lionel Messi’s Operator perks in Modern Warfare after the first season is out on November 16th, 2022. And of course, this content is applicable to Warzone 2 as well.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time