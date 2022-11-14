If you’re unsure how to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2, we’ve got you covered. The BAS-P is just one of four functional weapons appearing in the first season of Warzone 2. It’s characterised by an aggressive fire rate and comparatively low recoil, an excellent foundation to shape it to your liking. It also utilises subsonic ammo, which helpfully conceals kill skulls from enemy combatants.

The BAS-P also includes a modular frame, and with the right attachments, it has the potential to become one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs. So, if you’re partial to high precision and nippy performance in order to survive the Warzone 2 map, here’s how to unlock the BAS-P in the highly anticipated multiplayer game.

How to unlock the BAS-P

The Warzone 2 BAS-P can be unlocked from the battle pass as soon as Warzone 2 season 1 kicks off. We don’t yet know which tier in which it’s likely to appear, but we’ll know more after the Warzone 2 release date.

That's all we know about how to unlock the BAS-P for the time being.