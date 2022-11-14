Categories
How will Ukraine survive winter if Russia decides to ramp up infrastructure attacks?


As Russia partially withdrew its troops from the Kherson region in the south of Ukraine, Northeastern experts worry that President Vladimir Putin might return to attacking municipalities and critical infrastructure, pushing the power grid to a breaking point. 

Russia announced on Nov. 9 that it would be withdrawing its troops from the Ukrainian city of Kherson and the west bank of the Dnipro River to protect the lives of civilians and “preserve the most important thing–the lives of our servicemen and the overall combat capability of the grouping of troops,” according to top military commander Gen. Sergey Surovikin. 

Two days later, the Russian military completed the retreat from the area it had occupied since the early days of the invasion and that Russia formally declared its territory at the end of September.

Headshot of Stephen Flynn
Stephen Flynn, professor of political science and founding director of Global Resilience Institute at Northeastern University. Photo by Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University

“It [the withdrawal] reflects the deteriorating ability of the Russian military forces to combat Ukrainian armed forces,” says Stephen Flynn, professor of political science and founding director of Global Resilience Institute at Northeastern University. “Now, it’s almost taken for granted that the Ukrainians are a far better fighting force than the Russian forces.”

However, this strategic setback may result in Russia stepping up its attacks on civilian infrastructure, he says, which it unleashed in October, using missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones to strike power plants and substations, cutting electricity, heat and water across several Ukrainian regions far from the front lines. 

The line between a military target and a civilian target has always been blurred in large scale warfare, Flynn says.

“But what is certainly relatively new is using these drones, a relatively recent technology in terms of warfighting, to surgically attack civilian infrastructure,” he says. “In the U.S. context, a lot of our infrastructure is certainly vulnerable to that kind of attack as well.” 

In the first part of the war, Russia was not targeting the civilian-critical infrastructure, because they expected a rather quick victory, Flynn says.

“They didn’t want to have to rebuild what they would have won,” he says.

As the war moved to a stalemate and even some reversals in the Russian military gains, Russia decided to weaken the resolve of Ukrainian people, especially, with winter approaching.

“If history is any judge though, that doesn’t really work very well,” Flynn says. “The notion here is that somehow the population will not support the war, when placed under duress. It almost always has the opposite result—the population becomes even more committed.” 

Mai’a Cross, professor of political science, international affairs and diplomacy and director of the Center for International Affairs and World Cultures, views attacks on municipalities and infrastructure as a sign of desperation as Russia is not doing well in the war, she says.

headshot of Mai'a Cross
Mai’a Cross, Northeastern Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs, Diversity and Inclusion; Edward W. Brooke Professor of Political Science & International Affairs poses for a portrait. Photo by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

“In order to be able to score some sense of a victory, Putin is essentially directing the military to target civilians, and particularly to try to damage infrastructure on a wide scale,” she says.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russian attacks destroyed 40% of the country’s energy supply system and affected 4.5 million people.

“Things could get pretty dire,” Flynn says. “In the wintertime, you are faced with likely needing to evacuate the cities.”

Destruction of the power grid does not just mean the inconvenience of the lights going out or refrigerators going idle, Flynn says. It snowballs and impacts all the other critical foundations that make for modern life.

Absence of power leads to lost supply of water and wastewater management issues that can affect the health of a city. It also affects telecommunications, most transit systems or electromechanical systems. 

The damage puts at risk operation of gas lines, as compressor stations that push fuel down the line require power. The infrastructure distraction can further cause shortages of food and other supplies, Cross says. It already affected Ukraine’s revenue from electricity exports to neighboring countries along the country’s western border.





