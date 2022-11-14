Hublot designs the largest metaverse venue with a 90,000 seat football stadium - Luxebook

Schenelle Dsouza
Swiss watch brand Hublot has served as the official timekeeper for the FIFA tournament since 2006. Keeping up with its legacy, the brand has now entered the world of metaverse unveiling the largest venue in metaverse history.
Titled ‘Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium’, the venue is a massive 90,000-seat football stadium. The structure of the stadium is inspired by the design of Hublot’s recently launched Big Bang e-watch and designed by the legendary architects at MEIS, credited with designing the Crypto.com stadium, Everton FC and Roma Stadiums.
“In designing this stadium, we took inspiration from Hublot’s brave, unapologetic, and unparalleled approach to design. By referencing the Big Bang e, the project mirrors Hublot’s storied history of introducing new dimensions of design to new audiences,” Dan Meis, FAIA, Founder and Managing Principle of MEIS Studios quoted. “This partnership encapsulates all the world has come to know from Hublot and MEIS: A forward-thinking design philosophy paired with an attention to detail that is timeless and without equal.”
Hublot, who has shared a longstanding commitment to innovation, was an early adopter of crypto within the luxury watch industry. Their limited edition Big Bang Meca-10 P2P launched in 2018 marked the ten-year anniversary of Bitcoin, and was available to be purchased via Bitcoin payments only.
Aside from MEIS, Hublot also partnered with Spatial, a Web3 platform dedicated to helping creators and brands build visually stunning 3D spaces. Led by experienced leaders from Apple, Nest, LucasArts and Disney, Spatial is the Web3 home for luxury brands in the metaverse with over 4 million minutes spent on the platform every week. The metaverse experience will be open to the general public via mobile and online on Spatial.io, allowing users will get a 360-degree view of the 90,000-spectator football stadium, equipped with a kilometre-long concourse and media wall.
As part of the Hublot Loves Football campaign, dedicated exhibitions equipped for VR experience to access the stadium will pop up next to Hublot Boutiques in luxury shopping malls in Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand across November.
Jinha Lee, Co-Founder and CPO of Spatial, said, “We are proud to be working with Hublot on this important sporting and metaverse milestone – creating our biggest space to date. At its core, the metaverse represents a new dimension for creativity, innovation, and inclusion. We channelled that vision into a unique immersive experience where people from all over the world can come together and celebrate the world’s game. To do this we created a world that showcases our mutual love for football, art, and community.”
