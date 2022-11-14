“I applied my same intensity and my craft, my focus to Call of Duty” – When Tiger Woods opened up about his love for video games

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He shares the record for the most victories on the PGA Tour with Sam Snead, with a whopping 82 trophies. When it comes to Major tournament victories, Woods ranks second. He has participated in numerous competitions and titles throughout his lengthy and accomplished career.

However, his professional life has been dotted with injuries and those snags have occasionally forced him to spend some time away from the golf course. One such time was around 2015 when he underwent two back surgeries and did not participate in a PGA event for a year.

In 2016, Tiger Woods made an appearance on the talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He spoke about his future, where his game was at back then, how his equation with ex-wife Elin Nordegren was, and his experience during his time off from competitive golf.

While on the subject, Colbert asked Woods whether his time off the greens was humbling. Woods had an honest and amusing answer to the question. He replied that even though he wished to play golf, he couldn’t do that. So, he transferred that intensity into the popular video game, Call of Duty.

“Yeah, I’ve had two back surgeries since then. And you know, I like to practice and compete all day. That’s one of my things. I like to spend it out, but the thing is I wasn’t able to do that on the golf course. So I applied my same intensity and my craft, my focus to Call of Duty.”

Hearing his response, the live audience burst into laughter. Woods told them “don’t laugh” before continuing with his answer.

Initially, he thought he was doing rather well in the Call of Duty campaigns. In fact, he spent eight hours every day playing the game. However, the scenario changed when he went online. Tiger Woods himself admitted that getting defeated by young kids was a humbling experience.

He said:

“I will spend eight hours a day, get a 30-minute lunch break, be in my reclining grandpa chair playing. I thought I was good because I got through the campaigns, no big deal, and went online. When seven-year-olds are beating you from around the world, [it’s] humbling.”

It most certainly must have been a beyond humbling experience for Woods, who probably isn’t used to losing a contest, let alone to kids around the world.

