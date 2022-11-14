I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock favourite to star on another ITV show

MP Matt Hancock has dominated TV screens over the past few days as he made his debut on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Although viewers have seen him tackle the majority of Bushtucker trials, they may be seeing him in a new light soon. According to bookies Ladbrokes, the conservative is the favourite to appear on The Masked Singer.
West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has had his work cut out for him since entering the Australian jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity.
Arriving late alongside comedian Seann Walsh, Matt has found himself being constantly voted by the public to do the Bushtucker trials to earn stars and food for the camp.
Although it looks like he could be swapping critters and scorpion bites soon as bookies Ladbrokes report he’s favourite to appear in another ITV show.
New numbers from the bookmakers show that the 44-year-old odds are 5/1 to appear in the new series of The Masked Singer.
More recently, fans saw him and rugby star Mike Tindall go head-to-head to battle it out for the position of camp leader.
Both went to a challenge area with their chosen deputies, Charlene White and Sue Cleaver, it was a race to become the boss of camp.
While blindfolded, they each had to rely on their deputies to give them instructions to turn on a wall of lights.
Although Charlene got off to a rocky start after getting her left and right mixed up, the duo eventually won the challenge, making Matt camp leader.
However, the win didn’t go down well with all the campmates, especially pop icon Boy George.
Before he had even found out who had won, the singer didn’t seem keen on being given instructions by anybody.
He said: “Ultimately, neither of them will have any power over me. If I don’t want to do something I won’t do it.”
When he learnt that Matt was now the leader of the camp, he was less than impressed as he chanted that he’d never be controlled by a Tory.
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Continues on ITV from 9pm.
