I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock favourite to star on another ITV show

MP Matt Hancock has dominated TV screens over the past few days as he made his debut on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Although viewers have seen him tackle the majority of Bushtucker trials, they may be seeing him in a new light soon. According to bookies Ladbrokes, the conservative is the favourite to appear on The Masked Singer.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has had his work cut out for him since entering the Australian jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity.

Arriving late alongside comedian Seann Walsh, Matt has found himself being constantly voted by the public to do the Bushtucker trials to earn stars and food for the camp.

Although it looks like he could be swapping critters and scorpion bites soon as bookies Ladbrokes report he’s favourite to appear in another ITV show.

New numbers from the bookmakers show that the 44-year-old odds are 5/1 to appear in the new series of The Masked Singer.

READ MORE:Prince William and Kate ‘upset’ with Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celeb stint