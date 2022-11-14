In brief: North Hills Genealogists to meet, holiday events and more in Pine, Richland

North Hills Genealogists

On Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., North Hills Genealogists will host an online, free and open to the public, the fall round-table discussion. Join for an evening of sharing questions, answers and helpful hints. Attendees may pose their own questions and comments or just sit back and listen. Remember, no question is too basic or obscure.

Visit NorthHillsGenealogists.org for details and instructions to access this virtual Zoom meeting.

Open House

Atlas Art Studio in Wexford will hold an open house and gift shop from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20. Free crafts, hot cider, hot chocolate, a community art project and tons of Christmas gifts will be available.

No registration is required and the event is for all ages.

The studio will also host a Black Friday drop off. Limited to 10 children per two-hour session, each child will make a canvas painting and an ornament to give. Registration is required at atlasartpress.com.

One Night in Bethlehem

On Dec. 10, Sts. Martha and Mary Parish will host the annual “One Night in Bethlehem” family Christmas event from 6-8 p.m. at the St. Catherine of Sweden social hall on Wildwood Road. Children ages 2 through 10 are invited to participate in activities that include storytelling, crafts, games and a birthday party for Jesus. The evening concludes with an outdoor living nativity scene, complete with Biblical characters and live animals. Tickets, limited to the first 150 children, are $8/child (children under 2 admitted at no charge) and can be purchased at the parish office or through the parish website beginning Nov. 14. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult admission is free with a donation of a baby item for Lifeline of Southwestern PA. To order tickets, call 412-486-6001 or purchase online at stsmarthaandmaryparish.org.

Women’s Business Network

Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association spanning more than 20 chapters throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Cranberry Chapter will meet 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 17 at Cranberry Community United Presbyterian, 2662 Rochester Road, Cranberry. For more information, contact Suzanne Sekula at 412-889-7738.

The Pittsburgh North Chapter holds meetings at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at Parkwood United Presbyterian Church, 4289 Mount Royal Blvd, Allison Park. For more information, contact Kathy Bell at 412-855-0578.

The Wexford Chapter holds meetings from 8:15-9:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at Omega Federal Credit Union, 10455 Perry Hwy., Wexford. For more information, contact Suzanne Venneri at 412-264-8446.

The Criders Corners Chapter holds meetings from noon-1:15 p.m. Nov. 24 at The Sports Grille, 1294 Freedom Road in Cranberry. For more information, contact Jocelyn Cilik at 724-772-5593.

The Beaver Chapter holds meetings virtually at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. For more information, contact Lynda Zelesnak at 724-601-2084.

For more information, contact Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.

AARP

AARP 595 welcomes new members and guests to its meeting on the third Thursday of the month at Northmont U.P. Church in McCandless. The next meeting is Nov. 17. Dues are $10/year and new members are welcome.

Cookie walk

St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church in Franklin Park will hold a cookie walk 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19. There will me more than 600 dozen festive, home-baked cookies, homemade soups and crafters. A raffle will feature more than $500 in gift cards. For information, call 412-759-1521 or visit stbrendans.org/cookiewalk.

Association of University People meetings

The Association of University People’s club for single college graduates will host four dinners in November:

• Nov. 18, 5-7 p.m. at Primanti Bros., 1539 Washington Ave., Mt. Lebanon

• Nov. 24, 2 p.m., Thanksgiving dinner at the Lamplighter, 6566 William Penn Highway, Salem

The club invites four-year college graduates, age 50 and older, to join them for fun events and to meet new people. RSVP to any of the dinners by calling 412-862-7861 or emailing nl.hokaj@gmail.com.