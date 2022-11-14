Indonesia, Turkey bolster cooperation in environment, forestry – ANTARA News

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia and Turkey strengthened their bilateral cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on environment and a forestry cooperation agreement on Monday

The Environment and Forestry Ministry in an official statement released on Monday said Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar signed the MoU and cooperation agreement with Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci.

Four other Indonesia-Turkey agreements were also signed by the two countries’ officials.

The MoU in the environment sector aims to promote and strengthen the two countries’ cooperation on reducing pollution.

It also seeks to ensure environmental sustainability through the exchange of knowledge, experiences, best practices, and technology based on the principle of equality.

The cooperation in the environment sector encompasses environmental management, clean production, sustainable consumption, environmental compliance chain, biodiversity, protected regions, environmental information system, and capacity improvement.

Meanwhile, the goal of the forestry cooperation agreement is to protect natural resources, fight deforestation and forest fires, handle erosion, and conserve and rehabilitate existing forests.

Through the pact, the two countries have agreed to cooperate based on the principle of equality and mutualism in national regulation.

The scope of the agreement encompasses forestry and land rehabilitation, integrated river management, mangrove conservation and rehabilitation, forest and land fire mitigation, land degradation, sustainable forest management, geographic information system (GIS) and remote sensing, and species conservation, among others.

The cooperation will be realized through the exchange of technical information, staff, consultants, and personnel as well as capacity improvement through joint workshops, meetings, seminars, training programs, and study visits.

The two countries will also carry out joint project preparation and implementation as well as encourage the involvement of relevant business institutions.

