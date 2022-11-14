IonQ to Present End-to-End Quantum Computing Solutions at SC22

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Nov. 14, 2022 — IonQ, an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced its participation at Super Compute 2022 (SC22). The multi-day event will take place in Dallas, Texas, on November 13-18, 2022, and feature joint IonQ presentations and demos with quantum researchers, scientists and executives from Dell Technologies and Amazon. Onsite attendees can visit IonQ, Dell Technologies and Amazon’s booths to hear the latest developments on hybrid quantum computing and real-world quantum use-cases.

At SC22, Dell Technologies and IonQ will demonstrate its new Dell Quantum Computing Solution. The hybrid quantum platform is based on Dell’s classical quantum simulator built on Dell PowerEdge servers, and integrates IonQ’s quantum computers and Quantum Algorithm Development Team for its core quantum capabilities. The combination of Qiskit Dell Runtime and IonQ Aria enables users to quickly develop algorithmic approaches to complex use cases, including chemistry and materials simulation, natural language processing, and machine learning. The solution positions Dell as an advisor for organizations interested in optimizing their hybrid quantum computing use cases, with IonQ serving as the technical backbone for application development.

“Enabling the seamless transition of workloads from traditional hardware to quantum hardware is the next major step in scaling quantum for the enterprise,” said Peter Chapman, CEO of IonQ. “Now is the time to realize the value of quantum. The Dell Quantum Computing Solution is designed to support the transfer of traditionally sourced data into quantum processors for more advanced modeling. Customers will benefit from Dell’s leading compute capabilities and IonQ’s deep expertise in quantum applications to develop new approaches to today’s most demanding computational tasks.”

Members of the IonQ, Dell Technologies, and Amazon teams are onsite at SC22 between November 13-18 in Dallas, Texas, where they will be showcasing the Dell Quantum Computing Solution in Dell’s booth (#2443), and demonstrating access to IonQ systems with Amazon Braket in Amazon’s booth (#2425) as well as exploring the topics of hybrid quantum computing, real-world use cases of quantum, and current roadmaps at each booth including, IonQ’s own booth (#2640).

To learn more about IonQ’s presence at SC22, as well as the Dell Quantum Computing Solution and Amazon Braket, click here.

Additionally, register here to attend IonQ’s Q3 earnings call taking place today, November 14, at 4:30 PM ET.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, including IonQ Aria, a system that boasts industry-leading 23 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research.

