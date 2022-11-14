Iranian movies praised at Milano sports film festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian movies “Punch Drunk”, “Hamid’s Symphony” and “The Winner” have won honorable mentions at the 40th Milano International FICTS Fest, an event for sports movies and TV.

“Punch Drunk” by Adel Tabrizi was honored in the Movies category during the closing ceremony of the festival on Sunday.

In 1996, Mahtab lives in Tehran along with her 10-year-old child, Erfan. She has been divorced from her husband, Morteza, who is in jail. Mahtab has enrolled her child in a karate class so that he does not end up like his father as far as his character is concerned. Erfan’s only interest is cinema and could not care less about sports. Hassan Khoshnood, the tough and serious karate instructor with his dictatorial methods causes Erfan to, one day, run away from the karate academy in the middle of exercises.

In this section, “Un Coach Come Padre” by Italian director Massimiliano Finazzer Flory won the best film award.

“Hamid’s Symphony” was awarded the honorable mention in the Movies & TV Football – Feature section.

Directed by Jafar Sadeqi, the documentary chronicles the life story of a former Iranian football star, Hamid Alidoosti.

He is one of the first legionnaires of Iran football. Alidoosti is also a master in cinema and literature, the result of his life is his daughter Taraneh, a cinema superstar who won several major international awards.

The award for best film in this category went to “Crazy for Football” by Volfango De Biasi from Italy.

Directed by Sadeq Hosseinkhani, “The Winner” received the honorable mention in the football short film category.

It follows a footballer girl who faces some problems in her life due to playing soccer with some boys from other countries.

Photo: Hamed Behdad acts in a scene from “Punch Drunk” by Adel Tabrizi.

MMS/YAW