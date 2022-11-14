Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers’ minds all season is, “Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?”

For those of you too young to remember Struthers: she is an American actress best known for her role as Gloria Stivic on the classic television sitcom, All in the Family. Gloria was the daughter of Archie (Carroll O’Connor) and Edith (Jean Stapleton) Bunker and wife to Michael “Meathead” Stivic (Rob Reiner). She’s also recognized for her role as Babette on Gilmore Girls. Her somewhat high-pitched gravelly voice lends itself to voiceover work and she was the voice of Pebbles Flintstone in various spinoff series of The Flintstones. She’s also voiced characters on Dinosaurs, Tom & Jerry Kids and The Wild Thornberrys.

Who plays Caroline Warner on Yellowstone?

If you were wondering if Sally Struthers is starring in season 5 of Yellowstone, the answer is, “No.” Caroline Warner, the fierce CEO of Market Equities, is played by Jacki Weaver, not Struthers, though we can see why some viewers might have thought it was the latter. Weaver and Struthers share a few traits—they are both blondes with a raspy voice and both are 75 years old. The two have even been called “spiritual twins.”

Weaver hails from Australia and is known for her roles in Silver Linings Playbook and the Australian neo-noir crime drama, Animal Kingdom. She earned Oscar nods for Best Supporting Actress for both films. She has an extensive stage background. Prior to joining the cast of Yellowstone, Weaver had roles on Blunt Talk, Gracepoint and Perpetual Grace, LTD.

Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

