Japan’s Line messaging service launches Web3 game platform Game Dosi

Line Next announced today that it hs created a teaser website for Game Dosi, a Web3-based game platform.

Line Next is the U.S. division of Line, a big mobile messaging service that competes with What’s App, WeChat, and Kakao. Line is pretty ubiquitous in Japan. Line Corp. is a Tokyo-based subsidiary of Z Holdings, which is jointly owned by Softbank Group and Naver Corporation. So this means that big companies, particularly in Asia, are moving into Web3 gaming.

Game Dosi is an all-in-one Web3 gaming platform that lets game companies launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Line Next said Game Dosi aims to provide engaging games that users can enjoy intuitively and solutions to enable game developers to create their games more easily. It is aimed an accelerating Web3 gaming among developers by providing an easy-to-use development kit tool.

It also provides legal support around regulations and risk management, marketing and promotion support, utilizing marketing solutions on Line’s services. It also provides “tokenomics” consulting to optimize token economies for games, and it offers community building features and open source resources.

While Western game companies are running into some resistance from some gamers and game developers when it comes to Web3 games — a situation no doubt worsened by the alleged fraud at FTX that has caused a new cryptocurrency meltdown — Asian game companies are moving faster into Web3 games, except of course in China where cryptocurrency is illegal.

Line said that Game Dosi is a Web3, blockchain-based gaming platform that aims to provide fun and engaging games that users can enjoy without worrying about understanding the details of decentralized or crypto technology.

Users can own digital goods and trade them easily in the Web3 games thanks to the intuitive user experience that Game Dosi offers, Line said. In addition, Game Dosi provides solutions to enable game developers to conveniently create their own blockchain-based Web3 games and build communities.

An all-in-one platform built using LINE’s knowhow and technology, GAME DOSI includes:

LINE NEXT continues to work on popularizing NFTs through expanding its services, with the recent opening of a Dosi C2C marketplace, the addition of membership benefits to Dosi Citizen and the launch of Dosi Adventure.