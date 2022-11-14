Jay Leno Says He Has “Serious Burns” From A Gasoline Fire After Reportedly Being Hospitalized

The legendary comedian and former Tonight Show host released a statement after reports that he had been hospitalized over the weekend due to being “seriously” injured from a fire in his garage.
“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Jay said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Jay’s statement came after a report from People that he had to cancel an appearance at a financial conference in Las Vegas yesterday due to a “serious medical emergency.”
“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email sent out to attendees stated.
“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”
Now that Jay himself has said he’s “ok,” let’s hope that he heals and rests up following what sounds like a very traumatic experience.
