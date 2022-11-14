Jay Leno says he’s ‘ok’ after he suffers serious burns in car fire

Jay Leno at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Jay Leno is recovering from serious burn injuries following a car fire in Los Angeles over the weekend, the 72-year-old comedian and former “Tonight Show” host announced.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to NBC News on Monday. He was hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

Leno, who hosts CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage,” was working at his Los Angeles garage Saturday when an accidental flash fire started in one of his cars. He is also known for his large collection of classic and high-end vehicles.

Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills after the flames burned the left side of his face, but did not penetrate his eyes or his ear, a person close to Leno told NBC News. He canceled a Las Vegas performance that was scheduled for Sunday night, as well as all of his engagements for the duration of the week.

Leno is “physically ok,” but confirmed there is “some damage” to the comedian, a person close to Leno told NBC.

The comedian hosted “The Tonight Show” for more than three decades, before handing the reins over for good to Jimmy Fallon in 2014. CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage” first season came in 2015. In 2019, Leno talked about being diagnosed with high cholesterol and a blockage in his heart.