Jerry R. McCloskey, 68, of Howard, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on January 11, 1954, in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Virginia F. (Mentzer) McCloskey. On October 15, 1977, in the Emmanuel Church in Jacksonville, he married Deborah K. Shawver, who survives at home.

Jerry was a 1972 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He held various jobs at Penn State University throughout his 32-year career and retired as an Equipment Manager. Jerry was an avid Penn State fan.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, camping, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an EMT Captain and a fireman for the Howard Fire Company, as well as a volunteer fireman with the Hublersburg Fire Company. He also assisted with various tasks in Marion Twp. for over 25 years, served as the Emergency Management Coordinator for Centre County plus was a member of Centre County and Clinton County Ambulance Association. He was active in the Centre County Genealogy Society, working on his and his wife’s family trees. Jerry enjoyed helping his grandsons as a spotter for the Penns Valley Shooting Team when they were in their teens. He traveled to Arkansas with his grandson Isaiah so he could compete in 2019 Nationals. Jerry also helped with skeet and turkey shoots at Spring Mills Fish and Game.

Along with his wife, Jerry is survived by two daughters: Becky Fultz and JoAnn Hodge both of Bellefonte; two grandchildren: Matthew Fultz and Isaiah Hodge, and one sister, Sally Nau and her husband, Denny, of Bellefonte.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11am at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard with Pastor Dave Hersh officiating. There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Howard Volunteer Fire Company, 341 Walnut St. Howard, PA 16841

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard.