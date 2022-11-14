Jerry R. McCloskey, 68, of Howard, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

Born on Jan. 11, 1954 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Virginia F. (Mentzer) McCloskey.

On Oct.15, 1977, in the Emmanuel Church in Jacksonville, he married Deborah K. Shawver, who survives at home.

Jerry was a 1972 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He held various jobs at Penn State University throughout his 32-year career and retired as an Equipment Manager.

Jerry was an avid Penn State fan. He enjoyed hunting, camping, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.

He was an EMT Captain and a fireman for the Howard Fire Company, as well as a volunteer fireman with the Walker Township Fire Company. He also assisted with various tasks in Marion Township for over 25 years, served as the Emergency Management Coordinator for Centre County and was a member of the Centre County and Clinton County Ambulance Associations.

He was active in the Centre County Genealogy Society, working on his and his wife’s family trees. Jerry enjoyed helping his grandsons as a spotter for the Penns Valley Shooting Team when they were in their teens. He traveled to Arkansas with his grandson, Isaiah, so he could compete in the 2019 Nationals. Jerry also helped with skeet and turkey shoots at Spring Mills Fish and Game.

Along with his wife, Jerry is survived by two daughters, Becky Fultz and JoAnn Hodge, both of Bellefonte; two grandchildren, Matthew Fultz and Isaiah Hodge; and a sister, Sally Nau, and her husband, Denny, of Bellefonte.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard with Pastor Dave Hersh officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Howard Volunteer Fire Company, 341 Walnut St., PO Box 276, Howard, PA 16841.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 135 W. Main St., Howard. An online guest book can be signed and condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com.