Jim Cramer says these 6 cyclical ‘smokestack’ stocks may be worth owning

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have “caught fire” recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios.

“Sell the techs into any strength … because they’re right in the middle of the Federal Reserve’s blast zone. But as for the cyclical smokestack stocks? Many of them could be worth owning,“ he said.

Here is his list of cyclical names that have soared in recent weeks:

Boeing Caterpillar Deere Dow Honeywell Nucor

While conventional Wall Street wisdom suggests that investors should avoid cyclical names in a recessionary environment since their earnings tend to follow the state of the economy, there are several factors that may be pushing these stocks higher, according to Cramer.

For example, it appears that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes seem to be mostly impacting tech and speculative assets like crypto. That means it’s possible the central bank doesn’t need to raise rates enough for industrial stocks to also get crushed, he said.

In addition, there are secular trends that could be pushing these stocks higher. Boeing and Honeywell have aerospace exposure during a global travel boom. Caterpillar, Deere and Nucor could benefit from the Biden Administration’s infrastructure bill.

“These are great companies that have positioned themselves in some terrific end markets and dominated their industries to the point where potential customers have no choice but to turn to them,” Cramer said.

Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Honeywell.