Joan Mary Lockwood – 1934-2022

Joan Mary Lockwood, 88, died November 8, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living, Great Bend, Kansas. She was born January 16, 1934, on the family farm near Burr Oak, Jewell County, Kansas, the daughter of Henry Simon and Daisy Margaret (Niceschwander) Heskett. In 1952, Joan graduated from Burr Oak High School.

On December 16, 1960, she married Gerald “Jerry” Lockwood at the Methodist Church in Stockton, Kansas. While in Stockton, Joan first worked as a clerk of the court and later served as Judge – pro tem for Rooks County. Jerry and Joan moved to Wichita, Ks; here she was employed at the Sedgwick county courthouse. While living in Wichita they had two sons Kevin and Kenton. In 1971 the family moved to Great Bend, Ks. where Jerry, Joan and partners opened Parts, Inc. She worked there as the Office Manager for many years.

Her pastimes included collecting antiques and glassware, crocheting, and researching family genealogy. She was a fabulous cook, enjoyed dancing and especially adored horses. She was an accomplished rider from childhood. She would share stories of taking her younger siblings along to school. Three kids on a gentle horse trotting down the road. Later in life horsepower was redefined. Joan enjoyed driving her bright yellow 69 Super Sport 396 Camaro. Her boys remember the roar of her Camaro and the taillights as she headed off to visit family in Nebraska.

Survivors include two sons; Kevin Lockwood and wife Wendy, and Kenton Lockwood and wife Cynthia, all of Great Bend; brother, Jerry Heskett of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Barbara Ohmstede of Guide Rock, Nebraska; and her grandchildren whom she loved very much, Thomas Lockwood – Phoenix, Az., Ashley Lockwood – Oviedo, Fl., Corporal Ethan Lockwood U.S. Army and wife Heather – Fort Gordon, Ga., and Joanna Lockwood – Hays, Ks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, SFC Donald Heskett, and five sisters, Thelma Wallace, Wilma Hageman, Jacqueline Boyles, Ruth Pickett and Norma Rohrdanz.

Friends may sign the book, there will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Family will greet friends from 6-8p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022 at the funeral home.

Celebration of Life Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, Hoisington, with Pastor Troy Miller presiding. Inurnment will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to War Horses for Veterans of Stillwell, Ks. or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

Notices may viewed and condolences sent at www.nicholsonrickefh.net.

Funeral arrangements provided by

Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home

P.O. Box 146

Hoisington, KS 67544

Great Bend (Kan.) Tribune, Nov. 13, 2022