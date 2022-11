*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

John Lennon wrote notes for Yoko Ono (as noted in ‘Skywriting By Word of Mouth’)

In addition to being a Beatles songwriter, Lennon is a published author. He created Skywriting By Word Of Mouth, another nonsense story strung together by truths and bits of glue. Yoko Ono wrote the foreword for this collection, commenting on her husband’s passion for writing.

“John wrote very quickly,” Ono noted. “Words flowed from his pen like sparkling spring water; he never had to stop to think. In the next decade or so, I became immensely spoiled.”

“He would write me little notes and long letters,” she continued, “I would find them in a book I was reading or on the kitchen table or next to my toothbrush — something to make me laugh, something to make me feel good, or bad, depending on his mood at that time.”

