Katherine Ryan displays growing baby bump in sheer sequinned gown

Katherine Ryan, 39, amped up the glamour on Monday evening as she donned a floor-length navy gown that was completely covered in sequins.
The sheer dress was completely see-through on top and showed off Katherine’s growing baby bump.
The dazzling ensemble also featured a high-neck, cut-outs on both of her shoulders and a low-rise slip skirt.
The Canadian comedian posed alongside her partner, Bobby Kootstra, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo and white shirt at the 2022 TV Choice Awards.
The couple recently announced that they are expecting another baby. They already share two children: Violet, 12, and one-year-old Fred.
