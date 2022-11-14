Katherine Ryan displays growing baby bump in sheer sequinned gown

Katherine Ryan, 39, amped up the glamour on Monday evening as she donned a floor-length navy gown that was completely covered in sequins.

The sheer dress was completely see-through on top and showed off Katherine’s growing baby bump.

The dazzling ensemble also featured a high-neck, cut-outs on both of her shoulders and a low-rise slip skirt.

The Canadian comedian posed alongside her partner, Bobby Kootstra, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo and white shirt at the 2022 TV Choice Awards.