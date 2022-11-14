Katya Jones fears she’ll ‘get blamed’ for Tony Adams’ Strictly exit

Rylan played a clip back of their live routine where Katya could be heard counting through the steps with Tony.

“I danced and I gave it everything,” Tony said as he reflected on the seven points head judge Shirley Ballas awarded him.

Opening up on his injury, Tony said: “It’s been getting tough for the last few weeks, I had a bit of an [injury] last week and went out there and danced.

“Then on Thursday, I did a pointy flick and a bit of retraction which is not done in football as you don’t point your toes down in football.”