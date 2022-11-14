Kayce Dutton and Monica baby twist leaves Yellowstone fans ‘in tears’

Monica, despite being hunched over in pain, grabbed Tate and the pair made their way to the hospital while Kayce hastily made his way to meet her there.

Sadly, Monica, Tate and the unborn child never made it to the hospital of their own accord, instead crashing when Monica’s pain and distractions led to her veering off the road.

At the end of episode one of season five, fans learned that while Tate and Monica were okay, she had lost her baby.

Tate told his grandfather when he arrived he had a brother “for an hour”.