Categories
Pets

Keep using tick prevention during cold weather


Dr. Cynthia Maro

Dr. Cynthia Maro

During the past four weeks, I have seen increasing numbers of tick attachments on pets, with some animals having 30 or more ticks attached following a single outing. Owners have also reported finding ticks on themselves and their clothing.  

Pet dogs and cats can and do contract Lyme disease from ticks, and owners are at risk through the ticks they may carry indoors.  

Humans who don’t own pets are also at risk, and they don’t have to go into the woods to pick up the tiny vectors of not only Lyme disease, but over 30 other vector-borne diseases, including Ehrlichia, Bartonella and Anaplasma. 

For owners of livestock and horses, vigilance during the autumn and winter months in Pennsylvania is just as important as it is in the spring and summer. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: