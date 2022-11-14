Keep using tick prevention during cold weather

Dr. Cynthia Maro

During the past four weeks, I have seen increasing numbers of tick attachments on pets, with some animals having 30 or more ticks attached following a single outing. Owners have also reported finding ticks on themselves and their clothing.

Pet dogs and cats can and do contract Lyme disease from ticks, and owners are at risk through the ticks they may carry indoors.

Humans who don’t own pets are also at risk, and they don’t have to go into the woods to pick up the tiny vectors of not only Lyme disease, but over 30 other vector-borne diseases, including Ehrlichia, Bartonella and Anaplasma.

For owners of livestock and horses, vigilance during the autumn and winter months in Pennsylvania is just as important as it is in the spring and summer.

Many experts believe that changing climate conditions may be responsible for an increase in ticks and the spread of vector-borne illnesses including Lyme disease.

In a recent study conducted by equine veterinarians in 35 counties in PA, 77% of horses sampled tested positive for Borrelia, the Lyme disease organism, and 44% harbored Anaplasma organisms. Twenty-eight percent had both Anaplasma and Lyme disease coinfections.

Horses who test positive for either microorganism can be asymptomatic or present with overlapping clinical symptoms that can include fever, edema (fluid swelling in the legs under the skin, ataxia, lameness, eye inflammation called uveitis and encephalitis (brain inflammation).

In all animals, whether large or small, diligent use of tick control and preventives is necessary year-round.

One of the primary reasons for an increase in positive VBD (vector-borne diseases) tests in recent weeks in my practices where I see high numbers of pets from Lawrence, Beaver, Allegheny and Butler counties is that owners believe ticks are less of a threat when temperatures outside cool down. This is not the case. Ticks actually prefer cooler weather.

During the autumn months, the mouse population and other rodents that harbor ticks, often seek shelter close to and within homes and other structures. Ticks are often also found in areas of leaf piles, because of the warmth they offer to rodents. When you or your pet are walking through leaves in your yard, there is a high likelihood that ticks will find you or your pet to target as their next blood meal.

Many of the patients I’ve seen received their last tick preventive dose in August or September. Without preventives, they are much more likely to get tick attachments.

Many of the patients whose ticks were removed in the office had an immediate negative blood test for vector-borne diseases, including Lyme, Ehrlichia and Anaplasma, but have presented with symptoms of those diseases. Those symptoms include lethargy, joint swelling(s) and lameness. In those cases, a presumptive diagnosis of VBD has been made and the pets are being treated with courses of antibiotics effective for Lyme disease. After two months, they will be retested for antibodies and monitored for symptoms.

In the past five work days, I’ve diagnosed three cases of Anaplasma in dogs and four cases of positive, new Lyme disease infections. Those pets had recent tick attachments, but likely had contracted Lyme disease earlier this year, as they had strong positive tests. In order for a test to come back strong positive, the immune system generally has been working for several weeks to mount a response to the disease. Therefore, if a pet has had tick attachments and their initial test is negative, a repeat test should be performed in 6-8 weeks or when systems develop.

Because many pet owners are shying away from “chemicals” for tick control, they are opening their pets up to the risk of VBD by eliminating all preventives. The likelihood of a dog contracting a VBD in western Pa. when there is NO tick control product being used is about 30% currently. The lack of tick control endangers your pet and your family, because the ticks your pet carries indoors can live for weeks and attach to humans at a later time.

Here are helpful tips for how to manage ticks and prevent of disease:

Use year-round tick prevention on your pets and horses. Follow your veterinarian’s recommendations for parasite control products that are effective in your local area. Safe, approved Lyme vaccines are available for dogs, but these DO NOT eliminate the need for flea and tick preventives. In some cases of heavy tick infestations, using a multi-modal (combination of preventives) external parasite preventive program is necessary. If you find a tick attached to your pet, I recommend keeping both a large and small tick twister, a small device used to remove all mouth and head parts of the tick. If you are not comfortable removing the ticks at home, your veterinary office can provide this service. Do not apply any products or chemicals to the ticks. Instead, keep them in a small plastic bag and send them to www.ticklab.org, where they will be analyzed for Lyme disease. I recommend paying for the full profile, and not only the Lyme disease testing, on this site. They will accept submitted ticks which have not been treated with any disinfectants prior to or after removal. I recommend using a course of treatments to prevent serious Lyme and other VBD infections – do NOT wait for serious symptoms to develop. To reduce human risk, follow the instructions found on the CDC website’s page created for reducing human risk of VBD, which can be found at this link: https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/index.htmlThe website and lab at www.ticklab.org will test ticks which have been found on humans and animals.

Enjoying the outdoors during the cooler season is safer when you and your pets and horses are using effective tick control. When preventives fail, be sure to call your veterinarian for your animals or your MD for follow-up for your own tick attachment. Take any results of tick lab testing to your healthcare provider for appropriate prophylactic treatment.

Dr. Cynthia Maro is a veterinarian at the Ellwood Animal Hospital in Ellwood City and the Chippewa Animal Hospital in Chippewa Township. She writes a biweekly column on pet care and health issues.