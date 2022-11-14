King Charles III set to follow royal tradition and have two birthdays





It is perhaps not surprising. Well, you would if you were him, wouldn’t you? Aides say he intends to continue the practice of having an official birthday in June each year in addition to his real birthday in November.

The precise date for the introduction of the two birthdays is lost in the mists of time but it is designed to allow the state to celebrate the monarch’s birthday at a parade, Trooping the Colour, in the summer to give a better chance of good weather. George II, whose birthday was in the autumn (note to subs: England changed from the Julian to Gregorian calendar in his reign; he was born on October 30, which became November 10 in the new calendar) is often cited as the first monarch to combine Trooping the Colour with an official birthday in 1748. But the Royal Encyclopedia, regarded as authoritative by Buckingham Palace, says there is no evidence of this and that his birthday was celebrated on the day.

Certainly, however, by the reign of Edward VII, the idea of a second, official birthday was established. Edward, born in November, had an official birthday parade in May or June. George V, born in June, switched back to having just one birthday celebration, as did Edward VIII, who was also born in June. But George VI, born in December, held official birthday parades on the second Thursday of June, a practice followed by April-born Elizabeth II until 1959 when she changed it to usually the second Saturday of June. This year Trooping the Colour was switched to Thursday, June 2 as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but it is expected to revert to Saturday, June 10 next year. When Prince William becomes King, it is possible he might revert to having only one birthday celebration, as he was born on June 21, 1982.

