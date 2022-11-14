Lady Anne Glenconner discloses Queen’s witty comeback at coronatio

On Monday’s episode of BBC’s The One show, hosts Jermaine Jenas and Lauren Laverne spoke to Lady Anne Glenconner about her upcoming book. During their chat, they spoke about Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, for which she was maid of honour. Lady Glenconner revealed the witty comeback the monarch made during her rehearsal.

Welcoming Lady Anne Glenconner onto the show, host Jermaine Jenas wanted to know what it was like behind the scenes on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

The 90-year-old, who served as a maid of honour on the day, confessed that they only had one rehearsal with her before the day itself.

Speaking about the run-through, Lady Glenconner stated they had gone to Buckingham Palace to practise with Her Majesty.

She said: “The Queen wore a sort of curtain around her middle and wandered up and down.