Laura Hamilton pens heartfelt post to co-star Jonnie amid cancer news





A Place In The Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has spoken out about her co-star Jonnie Irwin’s cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt message on Instagram. The 40-year-old shared a picture of her, Jonnie and Jasmine Harman smiling for the camera as she sent love to the 48-year-old property expert.

In view of her 163,000 followers, she wrote: “Sending so much love and respect to you and your family Jonnie. “We all know how tough it has been for you to share your story… Hamo xxx #love #respect @aplaceinthesunofficial.” Many of her fans flocked to her post to comment. Lpradelska wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking Laura. Sending so much love.” READ MORE: Piers Morgan brands David Walliams ‘one of TV’s nastiest frauds’

The presenter decided to go public with his diagnosis as he felt as though he was “carrying a dirty secret”. Now with the news out there, he hopes he can inspire others “who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of everyday”. For now, he is continuing with his presenting duties and wants to make as many memories with his family as possible. The property expert is married to Jessica Holmes and they share three children together; Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

