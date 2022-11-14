Categories Business Lewis Capaldi overtakes Ed Sheeran with the UK’s most-streamed song of all time Post author By Google News Post date November 14, 2022 No Comments on Lewis Capaldi overtakes Ed Sheeran with the UK’s most-streamed song of all time Lewis Capaldi overtakes Ed Sheeran with the UK’s most-streamed song of all time BBC Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags ‘UK’s, Capaldi, Lewis, moststreamed, overtakes, Sheeran, song, time By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Paris Hilton Hosts Launch Party For Metaverse Platform ‘Paris World’ → Customizable Killcams Coming To Call of Duty, MW2 Patent… | EarlyGame Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.