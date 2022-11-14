Liminal and Buidlers Tribe partners to foster Web3.0 innovations – Newspatrolling.com

Liminal x Buidlers Tribe Accelerator Program’ aims to help crypto-native startup projects secure their digital assets right from the incubation stage.

India/Singapore, 11th November 2022: Digital wallet infrastructure platform ‘Liminal’ announced a partnership with Web3 incubator Buidlers Tribe as part of an accelerator program. The program aims at supporting emerging crypto-native projects at the incubation level. Startups part of this accelerator program will be able to avail benefits worth USD 59,000 annually.

Builders Tribe is a Web3 native incubator collaborating with various ​​founders and investors in building something new. Liminal x Buidlers Tribe Accelerator Program will help companies to scale their operations in the most secure, efficient, and compliant way. It will help startup crypto projects secure digital assets with Liminal’s plug-and-play architecture.

India is moving into the highly active web3 space. The accelerator program will tap into the vast developer potential of India and the constantly growing Indian Web3 ecosystem. Benefits associated with becoming part of the accelerator are:

Zero costs associated with the benefit of AML Integration and CCSS compliance consultation.

Consultation services on Wallet Operations, Security, and Compliance. Along with Wallet Recovery Training, Set-up assistance, and Premium Support.

3 Ledger Nano X to protect their investments.

Save thousands of dollars and enjoy paying the lowest possible gas fee and efficient transaction settlement irrespective of the network status.

Pricing: The standard pricing costs you USD 3000 per month however you get a flat 70% discount, and you only pay USD 890 per month. Meanwhile, you also get Liminal credits worth USD 100K per user at USD 299 instead of USD 499

Insured Liminal Key: Liminal key has full insurance coverage of USD 50 million Canopius (Lloyds of London).

Indian Web3 ecosystem has been growing rapidly, with numerous projects gaining the spotlight. Commenting on the launch of Liminal x Buidlers Tribe Accelerator Program, Manan Vora, Senior Vice President- Strategy & Operations, Liminal said, “We take pride in helping organisations to make their digital assets secure & compliant, without compromising the control or ownership of private keys. Our goal is to make Digital Custody simplified. Working in this direction, we are excited to join hands with Buidlers Tribe to help reach large no of web3 startups and build the future of Web3.”

Raghu Mohan, co-founder, BuidlersTribe said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Liminal to empower the next wave of Web3 builders and entrepreneurs. At BuidlersTribe, we aim to foster synergies that reward buidlers who show up on a week-on-week basis and log proof of progress. With this initiative, we seek to encourage perseverant entrepreneurs to showcase their weekly updates and benefit from Liminal’s large suite of service offerings.”

Apply here: https://go.lmnl.app/liminal-x-buildlers-tribe-accelerator-program

Liminal aims to create unique solutions that can add value to businesses and customer experience. The platform recently processed $4 billion+ transactions and is on a growth spree.

About Liminal

Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organisation, Liminal is based out of Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations hence, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.