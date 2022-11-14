Liverpool takeover may allow Klopp to seal ‘dream’ Mbappe transfer

Mbappe looked set to leave PSG in a sensational free transfer in the summer after running his contract down, but then opted to sign a new deal in France. There have since been rumours that he is unhappy at the Ligue 1 side and could be set to leave the club in January, though the 23-year-old has dismissed those claims.

Klopp played down reports of Liverpool being taken over and having a better chance of signing Mbappe, however. “What I read they are looking for investment,” the German coach said. “Good idea, I like that. For me, it means nothing, whatever happens, if it does change, I am committed to the club.

“Chelsea got sold. We are looking for investors. It is completely different. As far as I know they [FSG] are looking for investors and that makes sense. Whatever happens I am committed to the club. Nobody had a heart attack when they heard the news.”