He posted a photo of his injuries on Twitter, saying: “Thanks for your lovely tweets and DMs! Broken nose and a huge gash on my face.

“After a hideous 13 hours in A&E I’m back in London and hoping I won’t have a big f**k off scar.”

Countless people shared messages of support, and similar stories of cracked faces, to Lee, including some of his famous colleagues.

Lorraine sweetly shared: “Lee! I hope you are ok” with a heart emoji.